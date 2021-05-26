Treasures: Jardiniere, pedestal make a handsome set

There is a famous book about Mockingbirds! For now, the name won’t be mentioned. Therefore, pemits us to reflect upon the message! Mockingbirds, sing! That is what they are known for. They don’t cause destruction; nor does one catch them causing harm to the environment. They simply sing; pouring their little hearts out for those, wishing to hear. Such is one of the beauties of a Mockingbird. They are innocent. It means killing them is a sin. If we read that book, we would understand this very message!