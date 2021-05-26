newsbreak-logo
Santikos Entertainment movie theater chain expanding into New Braunfels

By Deborah Martin
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSantikos Entertainment, the San Antonio-based movie theater chain, is expanding into New Braunfels. “We’re working our way up I-35,” said Chief Operating Officer Rob Lehman. “We’ve got the Mayan, the Galaxy, the Cibolo (theaters) and now New Braunfels.”. The company is taking over the former Alamo Drafthouse location in the...

