Dell Earnings Preview: 5 Biggest Things To Focus On

By Mark Haranas
CRN
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDell Technologies is set to deliver its financial earnings report tomorrow that will answer many questions about the company’s strategy around PCs, storage and VMware. The Round Rock, Texas-based infrastructure and PC giant is coming off the best sales year in its history after capturing a record $94.2 billion in revenue during fiscal year 2021. Dell is also currently transforming itself by selling or spinning off its businesses such as VMware, Boomi and RSA to focus on high priority market segments, while it also pushing a new as-a-service sales motion with Apex.

