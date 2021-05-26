Cancel
NHL

With NHL expansion draft looming, Oshie wants to stay with Caps

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThrough the 2021 season, the upcoming Seattle expansion draft loomed over every personnel decision every team in the NHL made. Now that the campaign is over for the Capitals, that Kraken shadow remains front and center for the team and one of its stars. T.J. Oshie was born in Washington...

www.nbcsports.com
Related
NHLWashington Post

Status of Alex Ovechkin, T.J. Oshie among questions for Caps as playoffs near

The Washington Capitals, with one game left in the regular season, are limping to the finish line with the postseason almost here. Lingering injuries and covid-related absences continue to be a concern — despite the shorthanded Capitals locking up the No. 2 seed in the East Division with Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win against Philadelphia. The Capitals’ season finale is Tuesday against the Boston Bruins.
NHLhockeybuzz.com

Flyers Gameday: 5/7/21 @ WSH

Wrapping up their season series with one another with a back-to-back set in DC, Alain Vigneault's Philadelphia Flyers (23-23-7) will take on Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (34-14-5) at the Capital One Arena on Friday. Game time is 7 p.m. EDT. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The teams will rematch on Saturday.
NHLNBC Sports

Oshie feels the support in emotional week after father's death

It has been an emotional week for T.J. Oshie. Oshie's father, Tim, affectionately known as Coach Osh, died earlier in the week at the age of 56. Oshie missed the Capitals game on Monday but was determined not to miss any more time and has now played in two games since his return.
NHLNHL

Rangers fined $250,000 for comments on Player Safety director Parros

The National Hockey League announced today that the New York Rangers have been fined $250,000 for their public comments on Tuesday, May 4. "Public comments of the nature issued by the Rangers that were personal in nature and demeaning of a League executive will not be tolerated," said NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman. "While we don't expect our Clubs to agree with every decision rendered by the Department of Player Safety, the extent to which the Rangers expressed their disagreement was unacceptable. It is terribly unfair to question George Parros' professionalism and dedication to his role and the Department of Player Safety."
NHLallaboutthejersey.com

Weekly East Division Snapshot: The End of the 2021 Season

Welcome to the end of the 2021 regular season for the East Division. For three teams, their seasons ended on Saturday. However, Coronavirus impacting has forced the league’s hand to re-schedule games and so there are a handful happening in the next few days. As it turned out, most of those games have meaning beyond the regular season. Where in past seasons, I would end the weekly snapshots with the final full week of the season. But as there were potentially real tantalizing stakes in all but one of these extra games, I decided on this one last post and stated so in last week’s snapshot. After a week of playoff teams playing non-playoff teams in the East and a whole lot of news involving the New York Rangers, the potential stakes mostly went up in smoke, but there is something to watch on Monday and Tuesday.
NHLNHL

Caps Fall to Flyers, 4-2

Sluggish start dooms Caps in opener of three-game homestand. Needing two regulation wins in their last three regular season games, the Caps were guilty of starting slowly on Friday night against the Philadelphia Flyers in the opener of a three-game homestand. The Flyers outplayed the Caps over the first half of the contest, and handed Washington its third straight loss at home, 4-2. The Capitals have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of their last seven (2-4-1) on Capital One Arena ice.
NHLNHL

Capitals lose to Flyers, fail to tie for first in East

WASHINGTON -- The Washington Capitals failed to move into a tie for first place in the East Division, losing 4-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers at Capital One Arena on Friday. T.J. Oshie scored his fourth goal in two games for the Capitals (34-15-5), who have lost three of their past five games. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves.
NHLJapers' Rink

Capitals vs Flyers Recap: Caps Finish Season Series Against Flyers With 2-1 OT Win

Alex Ovechkin. Nicklas Backstrom. John Carlson. Evgeny Kuznetsov. Ilya Samsonov. Is that a list of Washington Capitals’ stars? Maybe, but it is also a list of players who are unavailable for the Caps tonight! Fun fact, the last time the Capitals played a game without Ovechkin, Backstrom, Carlson, and Kuznetsov was on January 31, 2006 — Ovechkin missed the game and the other three weren’t on the roster yet. Fun times! With all of these absences, here’s what the lines looked like during warmups tonight:
NHLNBC Sports

'I don't know how we pulled it off': Caps earn character win

The good news on Saturday was that the Capitals rallied for a 2-1 overtime win over the Philadelphia Flyers, locking in home ice for the first round of the playoffs. The bad news was an already injury-depleted team suffered yet another injury only a week before the start of the playoffs.
NHLESPN

Nic Dowd scores in OT, Capitals beat Bruins 3-2 in Game 1

WASHINGTON --  Nic Dowd deflected in T.J. Oshie's shot from the blue line 4:41 into overtime to give the Washington Capitals a 3-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night in Game 1 of the first-round playoff series. The Capitals weathered the loss of starting goaltender Vitek Vanecek...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Not practicing Monday

Oshie (lower body) did not participate in Monday's practice, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Oshie was injured in the second period of Saturday's 2-1 overtime win against the Flyers and did not return. Washington is already dealing with significant injuries in their top six heading into the postseason and with nothing significant left to play for, it's likely the team will be cautious with the 34-year-old winger. The 24th overall pick of the Blues in the 2005 NHL Entry Draft has notched 22 goals and 43 points in 53 games this season.
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Unavailable Tuesday

Oshie (lower body) won't be in the lineup for Tuesday's regular-season finale against Boston, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports. Oshie sustained a lower-body injury in the second period of Saturday's 2-1 win over the Flyers and at this point it isn't clear if he's in danger of missing Saturday's Game 1 versus the Bruins. The 34-year-old winger has been highly productive this season, racking up 22 goals and 43 points in 53 contests, so fantasy managers thinking about taking Oshie in playoff pools will want to monitor his status closely heading into postseason play.
NHLNBC Sports

How to watch Capitals vs. Bruins

The Capitals didn't nab the top seed in the East Division but they did finish high enough in the standings to earn home-ice advantage for their opening series of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Their opponent? The Boston Bruins, who were 4-2-2 in a chippy eight-game season series with Washington, which won one game in OT and another in the shootout.
NHLNBC Washington

2021 Stanley Cup Playoffs: The Ultimate Caps-Bruins Round 1 Preview

Stanley Cup Playoffs: The ultimate Caps-Bruins Round 1 preview originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. The playoffs are finally upon us. The Capitals finished second in the East Division and will play the third-place Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs. Here is everything you need to know.
NHLNBC Sports

Capitals' Carlson, Oshie progressing, Kuznetsov still out

Capitals defenseman John Carlson and right winger T.J. Oshie were on the ice Thursday in a sign both are progressing toward a return to the lineup for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup playoffs against the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Carlson was a full participant at practice and said he...
NHLCBS Sports

Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Registers pair of helpers

Oshie (lower body) notched two assists and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 1. Oshie set up Tom Wilson's first-period tally to open the scoring. The 34-year-old Oshie briefly went to the locker room later in the first, but he was able to return without issue. He then set up the game-winning tally in overtime when his shot was deflected in by Nic Dowd. Oshie served as the third-line center with Evgeny Kuznetsov (COVID-19 protocols) still out. In 53 appearances this year, Oshie racked up 43 points, 106 shots on net and 70 hits during the regular season, mainly in a top-six role.