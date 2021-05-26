Top Cities, States For Post-COVID-19 Tech Job Postings
Tech Job Openings Up As The Country Recovers From The Pandemic. The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic over the last year has had a major negative impact on the U.S. economy. However, for the tech industry, the impact was not as high given the rush by businesses to get their employees set up to work from home, in many cases literally overnight. That helped tech workers mitigate the loss of business from customers that delayed planned IT projects or expansions.www.crn.com