Income Tax

Sen. Marshall Calls on USDA to Release Details on Impact of Proposed Tax Increases

ruralradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington, D.C., May 25, 2021) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall, M.D. and Republican members of the U.S. Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry are calling on U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack to make public a detailed explanation and any supporting economic analyses that clarifies how the Biden administration’s proposed tax increases will affect farm estates. The letter to Secretary Vilsack questions the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) analysis of President Joe Biden’s proposed changes in capital gains tax rates and the modification to stepped-up basis on America’s family farms and ranches.

