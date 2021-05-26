Cancel
Mankato, MN

Widening roadway at Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive

By Kelsey Barchenger
KEYC
Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction progress continuing at the intersection of Highway 14 and Riverfront Drive in Mankato. The interchange closed back on May 3. Crews have cleared the old pavement and are now working on widening the intersections with the off-ramps to build the roundabouts. Officials say the project will help improve traffic flow. The $2,000,000 project is a collaboration between Blue Earth County, the city of Mankato and the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete by late August.

