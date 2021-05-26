newsbreak-logo
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Not in lineup Wednesday

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Chisholm (ankle) won't start Wednesday's game against the Phillies, Andre Fernandez of Sirius XM Radio reports. Chisholm suffered a mild ankle sprain in Tuesday's loss to the Phillies, and manager Don Mattingly said Wednesday that the middle infielder is still considered day-to-day. Mattingly said that Chisholm was walking without a limp, and he'll receive some treatment Wednesday. The rookie was at least able to take part in fielding drills prior to the game, according to Christina De Nicola of MLB.com.

