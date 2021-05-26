Marlins' Jazz Chisholm: Not in lineup Wednesday

There is no doubt the Miami Marlins are one of the most exciting young teams in all of baseball. After making the postseason during the shortened 2020 season, the Miami Marlins are quickly becoming a team that you should pay very close attention to. This is not just because they are currently firmly in the mix in the loaded division that is the NL East once again in 2021, but because you arguably can’t find few teams with a brighter future than the Fish.