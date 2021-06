Google seems to be really getting more serious with the smart TV game. From Android TV to Google TV, the tech giant wants to be part of our households more than ever before. The Google TV from a decade ago is very much different from today. It has since evolved into a new smart TV platform that works on different operating systems. It was released last year as part of the new Chromecast with voice remote and new UI. The interface is slowly being adapted by a number of OEMs.