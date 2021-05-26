Cancel
Nike’s Safari Themes Continue With The Blazer Mid ’77 “Leopard”

By Michael Le
sneakernews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite being a timeless canvas, the Nike Blazer Mid has never shied away from bolder, pattern-heavy colorways. Such is the case with its upcoming as well, which harks to the Safari themes the brand is well-known for using. But here, the pair is not anywhere close to visual exhaustion. Rather,...

Apparelinputmag.com

Nike’s dropping another ‘vintage’ Dunk sneaker soon — and it looks incredible

Nike has played into the vintage hype by re-releasing some of our favorite designs from the 2000s, as well as taking inspiration from retro pairs. The brand’s latest release seems to be inspired by the 2001 trio of “Ugly Duckling” Dunk Lows made up of “Plum,” “Ceramic” and “Veneer” styles. Taking on a similar muted color scheme and suede upper, Nike’s upcoming Dunk Low comes dressed in olive, gold and brown hues.
Carssneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Low GT Gets A Split-Tone Look And Green Accents

The Nike SB Blazer Low is a tried-and-true skate classic. It has won the skate community’s approval, thus any major upgrades to the design aren’t necessary. However, Grant Taylor has been able to add some personal touches to the model and even improving upon it with higher taping. His Nike SB Blazer Low GT now sees a new arrangement that channels a two-tone look and hints of forest green.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Another Nike SB Blazer Mid ‘Mosaic’ is Releasing

Nike SB will release another pair part of the ‘Mosaic Pack’ that’s inspired by art. Once again, we have the Blazer Mid. Looking closer, this Nike SB Blazer Mid features Dark Wine throughout. Constructed with leather, mesh, and suede, the Swoosh once again is broken on the lateral side. On the medial, we have a traditional Swoosh that’s two-tone. Lastly, we have White and Gum on the midsole and a Black rubber outsole.
Apparelhypebeast.com

Liverpool and Nike Celebrate the Club's Iconic Red for 2021/22 Season

For the 2021/22 season, Liverpool will step out in a home kit inspired by the one the club wore in 1964. That year was the first time that the club wore an all-red kit — replacing the red and white design — which is credited with giving the team a psychological advantage when the kit made its debut.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike SB Blazer Mid Mosaic Achieves The Classic Oregon Ducks Look

While the Nike SB Blazer Mid hasn’t been receiving much attention in the mainstream recently, the Swoosh’s skateboarding line has some new releases lined up that could change that. The upcoming “Mosaic” pack is sure to turn heads by featuring styles that flaunt a patchwork of various hues and materials. After revealing a simple black and grey pair and a multi-colored arrangement, a third offering has emerged, sitting somewhere in between the two—although it does use a two-tone approach, it ditches the grayscale look for a bold green and yellow fitting.
ApparelPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Check out Chiefs TE Travis Kelce's new Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage collection

Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce is taking his signature sense of style to Nike, collaborating with the brand to launch a new sneaker collection. The new collection of Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage styles includes six different colorways that are all inspired by a different facet of Kelce’s life. One is inspired by the Chiefs, another his Tru Kolors clothing brand, another Cleveland Heights High School, and the “Runway” design inspired by Kelce’s annual Walk the Walk charity fashion show.
Designers & Collectionshouseofheat.co

Mayumi Yamase x Nike Blazer Low Flyleather Releases June 8th

Tokyo-based artist Mayumi Yamase is bringing her brushes to Beaverton to make her mark on a handful of Flyleather-constructed kicks — and she’s most certainly made her mark. Her work, which delves into both 2D and 3D mediums, lends perfectly to the Air Force 1 and Nike Blazer Low bestowed upon her by the Swoosh. Now, after both being previewed by the brand earlier in the week — and ahead of their release on May 19th — official imagery for the collection has arrived. Here we focus on the collection’s Blazer Low, whose all-white base provides a perfect blank canvas to create.
Apparelartfire.com

Nike Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Milan

2:100% High Quality Products and Guaranteed Satisfaction. 4:Global free delivery : We ship fast! All orders leave our warehouse within 01-02 business days, Due to high demand, please allow us 9-18 days to be delivered. 5:We believe in making innovative, quality products, and sending them to customers around the world.
Aerospace & Defensejustfreshkicks.com

The Nike Air Force 1 “Snow Leopard” Releases in June

The Nike Air Force 1 Low has surfaced in a new rendition that calls for a Snow Leopard theme detailed with Light Blue detailing. Dressed officially in Pure Platinum, Light Blue Fury, and Black, the Air Force 1 Low arrives in a classic white leather tone that covers the toes and panelings. The neutral base is contrasted and detailed with Snow Leopard suede covering panelings on the toes, eyestays, and heels. Light Blue paints the Nike Swoosh logos on the sides while also appearing on the tongue labels. A black sockliner and heel add a touch of darker tones to the silhouette while a white midsole and milky translucent rubber outsole finish off the new offering.
Apparelhypebeast.com

The Nike Blazer Low '77 Vintage Does Its Best Killshot 2 Impersonation

Clean, classic and versatile, ‘s Blazer Low is an apt warm weather footwear choice. In summer 2021 it’s doing its best impersonation of another popular Nike Sportswear lifestyle model, the Killshot 2, by replicating its well-known navy and cream colorway. A onetime tennis sneaker that has become a go-to for the urban finance bro in years past — and is often paired with J. Crew chinos and a Patagonia fleece vest or jacket — the Killshot 2’s preppy style is playfully replicated by this low-cut Blazer, making for a tongue-in cheek homage to a “cult” favorite.
TennisNYLON

How Naomi Osaka’s Nike Partnership Has Evolved Over The Years

Following a number of recent fashion collaborations, from swimwear to denim, Naomi Osaka is back with Nike for another apparel collection (and sneaker release) ahead of her next tournament, the 2021 French Open. Following her debut capsule in November 2020, Nike revealed Osaka’s latest collection on Monday, featuring an assortment...
Aerospace & DefenseHypebae

Nike Taps Japanese Artist Mayumi Yamase To Rework the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather

Tokyo-based painter, sculptor, editor and writer Mayumi Yamase has joined forces with Nike to design her own take on the brand’s signature silhouettes. Featuring the Air Force 1 and Blazer Low Flyleather, the sneakers boast the artist’s signature style throughout. The former pair sports hits of “Crimson Bliss” and “Signal Blue” on the upper along with classic design lines with organic forms that represent natural elements. As for the latter kicks, the sustainable style also comes with Yamase’s artwork dressed in “Turf Orange” and “Copa” hues. Rounding out both silhouettes is the rough paint swash on the Swooshes.
Apparelsneakernews.com

The Nike SB Zoom Blazer Mid Gets A Bubble Gum Pink Treatment

With the heightening temperatures signaling the arrival of summer very soon, Nike SB has been gearing up with warm weather-ready, skate-approved releases. The Zoom Blazer Mid is next up to get a bright-colored treatment, flushed in pink. The Zoom Air-cushioned silhouette sees its wholly suede uppers flaunt a vibrant pink...
Appareljustfreshkicks.com

Green and Yellow Highlight this Nike SB Blazer Mid “Mosaic”

Nike SB will be dropping a special “Mosaic” Blazer Mid that features a color combination of green and yellow. Due to the attachment to the University of Oregon that Nike has, this new rendition could pass as a slight nod to the Ducks’ popular combination of green and yellow. Featuring the Mosaic theme, mesh, suede, and leather are all used throughout the entire silhouette with a patchwork design covering the entire Blazer Mid’s upper. With different materials in different shades of green being pieced together throughout, yellow is used on the broken apart Nike Swoosh logo on the sides to brighten up the offering while a new and aged rubber midsole is placed at the bottoms. While the Mosaic theme was already popular among fans, when used in this fashion with this type of color-blocking, expect many to be out to secure a pair upon release.