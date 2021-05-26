Nike’s Safari Themes Continue With The Blazer Mid ’77 “Leopard”

Nike SB will be dropping a special “Mosaic” Blazer Mid that features a color combination of green and yellow. Due to the attachment to the University of Oregon that Nike has, this new rendition could pass as a slight nod to the Ducks’ popular combination of green and yellow. Featuring the Mosaic theme, mesh, suede, and leather are all used throughout the entire silhouette with a patchwork design covering the entire Blazer Mid’s upper. With different materials in different shades of green being pieced together throughout, yellow is used on the broken apart Nike Swoosh logo on the sides to brighten up the offering while a new and aged rubber midsole is placed at the bottoms. While the Mosaic theme was already popular among fans, when used in this fashion with this type of color-blocking, expect many to be out to secure a pair upon release.