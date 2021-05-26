adidas YEEZY Restocks For 2021

The adidas NMD R1 line has seen a plethora of models and colorways since its conception and it appears to have no plans of slowing down. Since its introduction, adidas created one of the most sought after silhouettes in recent years. Now, its appears the Three Stripes Brand is gearing up to release this iteration alongside its OG colorway and a White counterpart. Like the aforementioned releases, this edition of the adidas NMD R1 bares a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the gray Friends and Family NMD. Opting for an overall Grey Four color scheme, the model is contrasted with Core Black Three Stripes, Laces, and Heel Tab. In addition, the lateral pods share an OG look with its Red and Blue colors. Sitting atop a Boost midsole the NMD R1 offers a nostalgic feel with comfort.