adidas YEEZY Restocks For 2021
Throughout his career, Kanye West has been known for his unapologetic confidence, an attribute that's gotten him in trouble on several occasions. Yet, seldom has the 43-year-old not delivered on his claims. Since partnering with adidas in 2013, 'ye has inched closer to his mission of making YEEZY available to everyone who wants its products. High production numbers for certain releases has assisted the American visionary's goal, but so have frequent restocks of once-extremely limited styles.