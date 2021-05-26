newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

adidas YEEZY Restocks For 2021

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his career, Kanye West has been known for his unapologetic confidence, an attribute that’s gotten him in trouble on several occasions. Yet, seldom has the 43-year-old not delivered on his claims. Since partnering with adidas in 2013, ‘ye has inched closer to his mission of making YEEZY available to everyone who wants its products. High production numbers for certain releases has assisted the American visionary’s goal, but so have frequent restocks of once-extremely limited styles.

sneakernews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Kanye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adidas Yeezy#Yeezy Boost 350#Yeezy Season#Adidas Yeezy Restocks For#American#Fy4567#Mnvn#V2#H68038#B37571#Yeezy Mafia#Yeezy Boost 350#Yeezy Season#Eg6463 Adidas#Frequent Restocks#Restock Date#Releases#Brand#Models#Original Release Date
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Desert
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Adidas
News Break
Apparel
Related
Appareldlmag.com

Adidas YEEZY Foam Runner Mineral Blue dropping soon

Say what you want about Kanye West and the Yeezy Foam Runner but the unique-looking shoes definitely have a market. The Yeezy line from Adidas has undoubtedly received a following and we believe there will still be new pairs on the horizon. After the ADIDAS Yeezy 450 Cloud White, the...
Lifestylehypebeast.com

Detailed Look at the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 "Light"

It’s understandable that fans of Kanye West and ‘ YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 may think they’ve seen it all. Since the second iteration of West and the Three Stripes’ YEEZY BOOST 350 made its retail debut back in September 2016, we’ve seen dozens of colorways with everything from zebra stripes to reflective detailing, exoskeleton-like upper cages and gum soles. However, the adidas YEEZY line is in a constant state of reinvention — and the 350 V2 has appeared in an unparalleled new style dubbed “Light.”
Apparelhypebeast.com

adidas YEEZY SLIDE Appears in Vivid "Glow Green"

It’s a well-known fact that Kanye West is a fan of muted colors, but you’d be forgiven for thinking otherwise given a number of recent. x YEEZY appearances that have given us the likes of the QNTM in “Flash Orange,” the 700 MNVN in “Honey Flux,” and the FOAM RNNR in “Ochre.” Following in this theme is another bold pair, this time showcasing the YEEZY SLIDE in “Glow Green.”
Retailjustfreshkicks.com

Kanye’s Yeezy x GAP Collection Drops in June

Kanye’s prophecy has come true, anyone will be able to wear Yeezy. Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand has officially struck a 10-year multi-million dollar deal with Gap, which will put Yeezy attire in Gap retailers and on-line starting in 2021. It’s been rumored for some time that Kanye has been looking...
Apparelsneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Quantum “Flash Orange” Releases Tomorrow

From the recently-released Yeezy 500 “Enflame” to two new Foam Runners arriving around the end of the month, May has been quite eventful for adidas Yeezy fans. The excitement continues as the Yeezy Quantum readies itself for a release tomorrow. Compared to previously released color options (with the exception of...
Apparelnicekicks.com

adidas Continues The Classic Wave With A Grey NMD R1

The adidas NMD R1 line has seen a plethora of models and colorways since its conception and it appears to have no plans of slowing down. Since its introduction, adidas created one of the most sought after silhouettes in recent years. Now, its appears the Three Stripes Brand is gearing up to release this iteration alongside its OG colorway and a White counterpart. Like the aforementioned releases, this edition of the adidas NMD R1 bares a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the gray Friends and Family NMD. Opting for an overall Grey Four color scheme, the model is contrasted with Core Black Three Stripes, Laces, and Heel Tab. In addition, the lateral pods share an OG look with its Red and Blue colors. Sitting atop a Boost midsole the NMD R1 offers a nostalgic feel with comfort.
ApparelSole Collector

Release Roundup: Sneakers You Need to Check Out This Weekend

'What The P-Rod' Nike SB Dunk Low, 'Flash Orange Yeezy QNTM, Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7, and more. In search of some new pairs to add to your summer sneaker rotation? This week is full of solid options worth considering. Things kicks off on Wednesday with a wider launch of...
Adidaskicksonfire.com

Official Images: adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light

Slated to make its debut in about a month, official images of the adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light have surfaced. This Taupe Light iteration of the adidas Yeezy 500 opts for a tonal finish as the entire upper is covered in a full Taupe hue. The upper is constructed out of mesh and suede, while the matching rubber sole is equipped with adiprene cushioning technology.
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

First Look at the adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN Bright Cyan

The adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN “Bright Cyan” consists as one of the silhouettes to be offered for Yeezy’s Summer 2021 collection as an initial look at the model has finally surfaced online. Overall, the low-top model flaunts the “Bright Cyan” hue across its nylon construction, which replaces the traditional leather and suede makeup. Additionally, 3M reflective accents on the enlarged “700” branding on its side panels, followed by black accents throughout, and a thick full-length enclosed Boost tooling in black rounds out the profile nicely.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Parley x adidas Ultra 4D Cream White 2021 Returning Next Week

Following its initial release in January, the Parley x adidas Ultra 4D “Cream White” is slated to drop again this season. Overall, the low-top is defined by its pristine knitted upper that is complemented with cream-colored stitching covering its entirety. Tonal reflective Three Stripes on the sides, followed by embroidered branding on the tongue, and the signature cream 4D-printed midsole rounds out the overall profile.
ApparelComplex

A Complete Guide to This Weekend’s Sneakers Releases

In search of some new pairs to add to your summer sneaker rotation? This week is full of solid options worth considering. Things kicks off on Wednesday with a wider launch of the “Horus” Concepts x Nike Kyrie 7 and the “Photon Dust” Dunk Low. On Thursday, Luka Doncic’s “Cosmic Deception” Air Jordan 35 Low hits select stores. That will be followed up by the “Barely Green" Dunk Low and “Red Monogram” pack from Casablanca and New Balance on Friday. This weekend’s big drops are the “PSG” Air Jordan 7 and “Flash Orange” Adidas Yeezy QNTM. The notable sneaker releases also start early next week with the “Coconut Milk” Women’s Air Jordan OG and “What the P-Rod” SB Dunk Low, both arriving on Monday morning.
ApparelSneakerFiles

Nike Air Presto Releases in All-White

With Summer nearing, Nike Sportswear will bring out new color options of the Air Presto. One of the pairs that just dropped comes highlighted in all-White, perfect for the warmer months. As you can see, this Nike Air Presto features White throughout along with its signature stretch mesh upper. The...
Beauty & Fashionkicksonfire.com

adidas Yeezy 500 Taupe Light Releasing Next Month

Following official imagery of the adidas Yeezy 500 “Taupe Light,” new images of the upcoming silhouette have now surfaced as it’s slated to debut next month. Flaunting a subdued yet, stylish tonal finish across its profile, the low-top model is comprised of mesh and suede, while the taupe hue continues towards its contoured full-length rubber tooling that’s equipped with adiprene cushioning.
ApparelHighsnobiety

How to Style the adidas ZX 2K Boost

The adidas ZX 2K Boost may have released just a few months ago, but the new lifestyle silhouette has already made the rounds on the internet and social media. The sneaker first dropped in February and merges the revolutionary design of its ‘80s-era predecessors — the ZX running series — with modern technology like energy-returning cushioning and progressive looks. The ZX has always been a proving ground for experimentation so it makes sense for that tradition to continue.
Designers & Collectionsthesource.com

Yeezy x Gap to Release First Line By End of June

Kanye West’s Yeezy x Gap collaboration is on its way. The moment we’ve all been waiting for is shortly arriving. Last June Kanye West took to Twitter announcing the partnership. In April he finalized the logo for the partnership, by sampling the Gap logo with YZY. West’s minimalistic approach is one that has resonated throughout all of his fashion releases.
Shoppingmodern-notoriety.com

adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 “Beluga RF” Arrives Holiday 2021

One of the most coveted colorways of the adidas YEEZY BOOST 350 V2 is making its return, though with a slightly updated twist. The 350 V2 “Beluga” was the first colorway of the 350 V2 model, originally released in 2016. The colorway is reported to drop in a reflective version later this year. Like the original, this release will come with a grey Primeknit upper, accented by a solar red side stripe that features the famous “SPLY-350” branding. On this version, the upper’s striped pattern will feature reflective elements, most noticeable when light is flashed onto the shoe.
Apparelkicksonfire.com

Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu Bright Orange Coming Soon

Following the release of the “Aqua” edition, the Pharrell x adidas NMD Hu “Bright Orange” is slated to drop soon, as it was previously introduced this past fall. Essentially another bright iteration of the collaborative silhouette for summer, the model’s orange Primeknit uppers are detailed with “Human Race” embroidered across the toe/tongue in Tamil. Other details include matching speckled laces, lace cage, Boost tooling, and EVA insert overlays. Finally, contrasting black for inner lining rounds out the bold style.
Beauty & Fashionsneakernews.com

The adidas Yeezy Foam Runner Revealed In Brown And Tan Mix

There’s no questioning the hold the Yeezy Foam Runner has on sneaker culture. In just a short few weeks, the silhouette has climbed the ranks of adidas Yeezy, rivaling even the ever-beloved Yeezy Boost 350 v2. And with its accessible price point and oft-preached comfort, its future colorways are likely to be just as popular as the “Sand” and original “Ararat.”