Rangers' Jason Martin: Promoted from Triple-A

SEATTLE — It’s very simple, really. All the Rangers would like from Jason Martin is to do what the last outfield callup did. The last outfield callup was Adolis García. “Uh, yeah, I’d be OK with that,” Rangers manager Chris Woodward said with a laugh Thursday when asked if García was the new benchmark. “But I’ve said before that in spring training, he and Adolis were probably our two best hitters. So, if he can do that we’re going to be in pretty good shape.”