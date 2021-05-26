Cancel
Rangers' Jason Martin: Promoted from Triple-A

 6 days ago

The Rangers selected Martin's contract from Triple-A Round Rock ahead of Wednesday's game against the Angels. Martin gets the call to the big leagues after he mashed to the tune of a .302/.413/.755 slash line through his first 15 games with Round Rock. The 25-year-old will likely serve as a fourth outfielder initially, but he could get more of an extended look if Khris Davis struggles to impress as the primary designated hitter in the absence of David Dahl (rib), who was moved to the injured list Wednesday.

