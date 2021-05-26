Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Dealing with muscle soreness

Taking a look back at the Ravens needs going into the 2020 NFL Draft, running back was probably at the very bottom of that list, next to quarterback and kicker. Baltimore had just run for the NFL team rushing record in 2019. Plus their depth chart was loaded, with Mark Ingram, who was fresh off a 15 touchdown Pro-Bowl season. Gus Edwards, who can wake up, roll out of bed and gain almost 6 yards. And 4th-round pick rookie Justice Hill showed some big-play potential vs the Browns and Steelers late in the season. Despite all those pieces in the backfield, Eric DeCosta still selected running back J.K. Dobbins with the 55th pick in last year’s draft.