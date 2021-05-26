Ravens' Rashod Bateman: Dealing with muscle soreness
Coach Jim Harbaugh indicated after Wednesday's practice that Bateman left due to muscle soreness, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Bateman left practice 40 minutes into the session but at least returned to the sideline later on. The fact that he's not dealing with an injury is a good sign, but it's something to not that he's had some minor issues before training camp has fired up. Still, there's nothing serious to note at this point.www.cbssports.com