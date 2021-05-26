Cancel
Photography

Improve Your Business Image With This Forbes-Featured Stock Photography Library

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but in today’s visual age of social media and enormous ad exposure, images have never been more important. In fact, consumers have been shown to react more positively to ads that emphasize photography, rather than ones that focus on text. Whether you’re creating Instagram posts for your small business, reaching a new audience with Facebook ads, or creating presentations for clients, great photography can make all the difference.

Photographypicturecorrect.com

All About Developing Your Photography Style (Video Tutorial)

Established photographers have a consistent style, but “consistency” has a very broad meaning. It is necessary to understand that their work is consistent not only in terms of looks or editing style but also in terms of subject selection, storytelling and many other factors. In today’s video, we have photographer Pat Kay to share his thoughts about style in photography and how you can achieve your own style:
Photographyadvertisernewssouth.com

Make a big impact on your photography with small edits

Learn how to create better photos using the leading editing program, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom. Look at old photos with a fresh eye or take recent photos, then make adjustments to the entire image — lightening or darkening, for example. Or adjust one area, like removing a power line, for a stronger impact on the viewer.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Monetize your photography

Photography is an incredibly difficult medium from which to make a full time living. Even before the unforeseeable events of the last year it was a challenge for any photographer to earn a sustainable wage from making one kind of image alone. There is a tremendous amount of competition in every genre and even if you do secure assignments, making each one profitable can also be difficult. However some manage this feat by diversifying and using their skills in original ways, finding news revenue streams by thinking outside the box.
InternetPhoto & Video Tuts+

Change the Featured Image Size in WordPress

A featured image is one of the most important images that you can add to your blog posts. What makes a featured image so important is the way it is used in WordPress. The featured image along with the post title is the first thing that people see when they happen to find the links of your website shared on social media. This means that your featured image influences whether people will click through to your post from social media.
Photographypicturecorrect.com

Unique Photography Composition Tip: Follow Your Intuition

Composition is undoubtedly one of the most fundamental and important aspects of photography. This is why we come across so many resources developed around this topic. We also have a long list of “rules” that promise to improve your composition. But as with most creative tasks, sometimes it’s best to think outside the box. In today’s video, we have photographer Sean Tucker talking about how you park such composition rules for a bit and use your intuition when composing photos:
PhotographyPinkbike.com

Podcast: Pete Scullion Talks About Photography, Writing & Following Your Passion

Pete Scullion is a photographer, writer and adventurer who lives in Aberfoyle, Scotland. Pete has spent the last 20 years involved with bikes in some shape or form, but he’s been on a winding path to find his perfect role in the sport. We chat about his journey from racing, through marketing and the media side of things, to the freelance portfolio that he has today. Pete’s story shows that determination and hard work really do pay off. It also shows that there is more than one way to get paid to ride a bike. So sit back, hit play and give this episode with Pete Scullion a listen.
Photographypetapixel.com

How to Mint an NFT: The Photographer’s Guide

The NFT craze from earlier this year isn’t going away — but perhaps has become even more mainstream in the last three months. It’s hard to name a celebrity, artist, or athlete who hasn’t cashed in on the explosive popularity of NFTs. If you are unclear on what an NFT...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

The Artery features fiber-art show and photography show

The Artery presents “Impressions,” a mixed-media fiber-art and photography show by Gary and Cathy Cederlind. They use photography and fiber art to illuminate the world as they see it. The show runs from June 4 to 28, at the gallery, 207 G St. in downtown Davis. Cathy Cederlind is known...
Photographyrangefinderonline.com

How to Price Your Photography: Key Factors to Consider

Recently, the folks at Zenfolio asked adventure traveler/photojournalist Laura Grier to share how she sets her pricing to help guide other professional photographers in their quest to price their photography correctly and competitively. The company shares the highlights with us below. The full video conversation can be viewed here. Let's...
InternetNewsTimes

WhatsApp Business Adds New Features

Do you use WhatsApp Business in your business or are you thinking of acquiring it? Facebook announced changes to this platform, and now it will be faster to manage an account for your business. The goal of the technology company is to make communication between companies and their consumers easier...
West Hartford, CTwe-ha.com

Library Hosting ‘Capture West Hartford’ Photography Contest with Cash Prizes This Summer

The West Hartford Public Library will host a ‘Capture West Hartford’ photography contest beginning June 6. West Hartford Public Library will host Capture West Hartford!, a photography contest with cash prizes, featuring the landmarks, landscapes, and people of West Hartford. The contest launches on Sunday, June 6; entries will be accepted for one month between Aug. 14 and Sept. 14; winners will be announced on Nov. 1 and displayed in a virtual exhibit on the library website and on television screens at our three locations through January.
Stillwater, MNpresspubs.com

Photography business has 'dog breadth’

Many more people who have family pictures taken include their dogs in the poses. Photographer Kristina Lynn Marshall, owner of Kristina Lynn Photography & Design, has learned a few tricks along the way to get the best shots of those furry friends. “Dogs are very much like children, and if...
PhotographyScience Focus

All eyes open: 20 sublime images from the Nature Through The Lens photography competition

The winners of the prestigious Nature TTL Photographer of the Year Competition 2021 have just been unveiled, with a mind-bending orang-utan image taking the grand prize. In total, photographers competed amongst 8 different competition categories celebrating the natural world: Animal Behaviour, Camera Traps, Landscapes, Small World, The Night Sky, Underwater, Urban Wildlife, and Wild Portraits.
Interior DesignBit Rebels

How To Improve Your DIY Skills

Buying your first home is an exciting and sometimes also daunting experience. You can’t wait to have your own space, but you also realize the huge responsibility that comes with owning your own property. But aside from the serious stuff, owning your own home means you get to finally decorate and put your own stamp on somewhere!
Photographydigital-photography-school.com

13 Abstract Landscape Photography Tips for Mesmerizing Images

Abstract landscape photography is all about expanding your vision as a landscape photographer. Anyone can go to a pretty place, aim their camera, and click the shutter. To be great, you need to be able to see differently, to look deeper, see what others might miss, and come up with your own interpretation.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Monitor water levels for your coastal photography with the My Tide Times app

Watch video: Monitor water levels for your coastal photography. The weather isn’t your only environmental consideration when shooting a seascape, as tides can be an equally important factor. The position of the sea can impact your composition and what you’re able to shoot; if you’re planning to use rock pools as foreground interest, for example, you’ll need to shoot at low tide, but if you want your subject surrounded by water then you might have to wait until it rises.