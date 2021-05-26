newsbreak-logo
Jefferson County, WV

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Jefferson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 301 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluemont, or 12 miles south of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Neersville, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Knoxville and Petersville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Berkeley, Eastern Grant, Eastern Mineral, Eastern Pendleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Berkeley; Eastern Grant; Eastern Mineral; Eastern Pendleton; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Morgan; Western Grant; Western Mineral DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Summit Point, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Summit Point Road to close for railroad work

BURLINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Summit Point Rd. will close near the intersection with Hardesty Rd. in Jefferson County on Monday and Tuesday. The roadway closure is necessary for CSX to work on the tracks at the crossing. The signed detour will include Hardesty Rd.,...
Jefferson County, WVwfmd.com

NWS Confirms Tornado Caused Damage In Jefferson County

The EF-1 tornado was on the ground for nearly two-miles, one person was injured. Charles Town, WV – The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado caused damage in Ranson, West Virginia on Monday May 3, 2021. An EF-1 tornado with peak wind speed of 90 miles an hour, traveled...
Berkeley County, WVweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Berkeley, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 18:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Berkeley; Jefferson A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL JEFFERSON AND SOUTHEASTERN BERKELEY COUNTIES At 609 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Inwood, or 8 miles northwest of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Ranson, Inwood, Kearneysville, Shenandoah Junction, Middleway, Vanville, Bunker Hill, Halltown and Millville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Ranson, WVspiritofjefferson.com

Storm rattles Ranson: Possible tornado leaves property damage in wake

RANSON —A tornado passed through Ranson and parts of Charles Town early Monday night, causing mild to moderate damage. Two buildings at a Ranson lumber manufacturing outlet collapsed during a severe thunderstorm that passed through Jefferson County on Monday evening. The storm damage from high winds occurred about 6:30 p.m....
Ranson, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, W.Va.

RANSON, W.Va. — A possible tornado touched down Monday evening in the Jefferson County, W.Va., town of Ranson, whipping debris into a house, overturning part of tractor-trailer and tearing a roof off a building across the street, according to witnesses and weather officials. The system struck at about 6:30 p.m.,...
Berkeley County, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, damage in Berkeley and Jefferson counties

RANSON, W.Va. — Some families were displaced after severe winds swept through West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle on Monday night. Storms included a possible tornado in the Ranson area. National Weather Service officials were surveying damage Tuesday in Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle as well as in...
Ranson, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Severe weather collapses Universal Forest building, cooler temperatures ahead

CHARLES TOWN — Severe weather caused a structure to collapse at Ranson’s Universal Forest Products facility Monday night, according to Independent Fire Co. Captain Billy McDonald. The call came in at 6:35 p.m., McDonald explained, and in addition to the building collapse, there were initial reports that workers may have...
Jefferson County, WVJournal & Sunday Journal

Upcoming delays on U.S. 340 in Jefferson County

BURLINGTON — The West Virginia Division of Highways advises motorists of upcoming delays on U.S. 340 (Veterans Memorial Highway) in Jefferson County, starting today through Wednesday, May 12 from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The work zone will be between mile marker 14 and mile marker 16 on U.S. 340. Traffic will be under the direction of flaggers.