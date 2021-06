Gomes went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to Atlanta. His fourth-inning blast was the only offense the Nats could muster off Max Fried. Gomes is locked in right now, going 7-for-15 over the last four games with a double and two of his three homers on the year as he looks to prove last year's .284/.319/.468 slash line was no fluke.