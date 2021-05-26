newsbreak-logo
Le Flore County, OK

Flood Warning issued for Le Flore by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 16:16:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Le Flore The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Oklahoma Poteau River near Panama affecting Le Flore County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow afternoon The Flood Warning continues for the Poteau River near Panama. * Until tomorrow afternoon. * At 7:30 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 31.8 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 32.1 feet just after midnight tonight. It will then fall below flood stage late tomorrow morning. * Impact...At 33.0 feet, moderate flooding of agricultural lands occurs between Shady Point and Arkoma. Williams Road east of Panama and some local farm roads are flooded.

