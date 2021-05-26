newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clarke County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clarke, Loudoun by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 15:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 15:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Clarke; Loudoun A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 301 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluemont, or 12 miles south of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Neersville, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Knoxville and Petersville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, VA
State
Virginia State
State
Maryland State
State
West Virginia State
County
Clarke County, VA
State
Washington State
City
Lovettsville, VA
County
Loudoun County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#Storm#Northern Virginia#Wind Power#Bolivar#Antietam#Loudoun#Damaging Winds#Immediate Severity#North Central Maryland#Localized Power Outages#Northern Virginia#Severe Certainty#Wind#Ground Lightning#Shenandoah Junction#Hail#Southeastern Washington#Roadways
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Page, Rockingham, Shenandoah by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:24:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Frederick, Northern Virginia Blue Ridge, Page by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Frederick; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Page; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Warren DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Augusta County, VAweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Augusta, Clarke, Culpeper, Frederick, Greene, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 02:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Augusta; Clarke; Culpeper; Frederick; Greene; Madison; Northern Fauquier; Northern Virginia Blue Ridge; Orange; Page; Prince William, Manassas, Manassas Park; Rappahannock; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Southern Fauquier; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Western Loudoun DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, central, northern, northwest and western Virginia and eastern West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Albemarle County, VAweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Albemarle, Alleghany, Amelia, Amherst, Appomattox, Arlington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-04 13:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-04 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Albemarle; Alleghany; Amelia; Amherst; Appomattox; Arlington; Augusta; Bath; Bedford; Botetourt; Buckingham; Campbell; Caroline; Charlotte; Chesterfield; City of Alexandria; City of Buena Vista; City of Charlottesville; City of Covington; City of Danville; City of Fairfax; City of Falls Church; City of Fredericksburg; City of Harrisonburg; City of Lexington; City of Lynchburg; City of Manassas; City of Manassas Park; City of Martinsville; City of Radford; City of Richmond; City of Roanoke; City of Salem; City of Staunton; City of Waynesboro; City of Winchester; Clarke; Craig; Culpeper; Cumberland; Essex; Fairfax; Fauquier; Floyd; Fluvanna; Franklin; Frederick; Goochland; Greene; Halifax; Hanover; Henrico; Henry; Highland; King George; King William; King and Queen; Loudoun; Louisa; Lunenburg; Madison; Mecklenburg; Montgomery; Nelson; Nottoway; Orange; Page; Patrick; Pittsylvania; Powhatan; Prince Edward; Prince William; Rappahannock; Richmond; Roanoke; Rockbridge; Rockingham; Shenandoah; Spotsylvania; Stafford; Warren; Westmoreland SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 148 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS VA . VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALBEMARLE ALLEGHANY AMELIA AMHERST APPOMATTOX ARLINGTON AUGUSTA BATH BEDFORD BOTETOURT BUCKINGHAM CAMPBELL CAROLINE CHARLOTTE CHESTERFIELD CLARKE CRAIG CULPEPER CUMBERLAND ESSEX FAIRFAX FAUQUIER FLOYD FLUVANNA FRANKLIN FREDERICK GOOCHLAND GREENE HALIFAX HANOVER HENRICO HENRY HIGHLAND KING AND QUEEN KING GEORGE KING WILLIAM LOUDOUN LOUISA LUNENBURG MADISON MECKLENBURG MONTGOMERY NELSON NOTTOWAY ORANGE PAGE PATRICK PITTSYLVANIA POWHATAN PRINCE EDWARD PRINCE WILLIAM RAPPAHANNOCK RICHMOND ROANOKE ROCKBRIDGE ROCKINGHAM SHENANDOAH SPOTSYLVANIA STAFFORD WARREN WESTMORELAND VIRGINIA INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE ALEXANDRIA BUENA VISTA CHARLOTTESVILLE COVINGTON DANVILLE FAIRFAX FALLS CHURCH FREDERICKSBURG HARRISONBURG LEXINGTON LYNCHBURG MANASSAS MANASSAS PARK MARTINSVILLE RADFORD RICHMOND ROANOKE SALEM STAUNTON WAYNESBORO WINCHESTER