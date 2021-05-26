Severe Weather Statement issued for Frederick, Washington by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: Frederick; Washington A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM EDT FOR SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON AND SOUTHWESTERN FREDERICK COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL MARYLAND...NORTH CENTRAL LOUDOUN COUNTY IN NORTHERN VIRGINIA...NORTHEASTERN CLARKE COUNTY IN NORTHWESTERN VIRGINIA AND JEFFERSON COUNTIES IN THE PANHANDLE OF WEST VIRGINIA At 301 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Bluemont, or 12 miles south of Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Charles Town, Shepherdstown, Brunswick, Ranson, Harpers Ferry, Corporation Of Ranson, Lovettsville, Bolivar, Sharpsburg, Shenandoah Junction, Rosemont, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Antietam, Neersville, Moler Crossroads, Halltown, Knoxville and Petersville. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

Allegany County, MDweather.gov

Dense Fog Advisory issued for Central and Eastern Allegany, Extreme Western Allegany by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 07:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-17 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Central and Eastern Allegany; Extreme Western Allegany; Frederick; Washington DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility less than one mile in dense fog. * WHERE...Portions of north central and western Maryland, northwest and western Virginia and eastern and panhandle West Virginia. * WHEN...Until 9 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Maryland StatePosted by
blueridgeoutdoors

Plan a Spring Hiking Adventure in Washington County, Maryland

Where do visitors to Hagerstown & Washington County, MD, go for great hiking? Some of the most iconic points along the Maryland portion of the Appalachian Trail are located in Washington County. And with 5 national, 8 state and many local parks, there are endless opportunities for enjoying the beauty of the outdoors and connecting with nature. So grab your backpack, camera, trail map, plenty of water and your most comfortable hiking shoes for a great adventure on the trial!
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Things to do in Washington County, Md.; Franklin County, Pa., and W.Va. Eastern Panhandle

Information in the calendar is subject to change or cancellation; pandemic-related state and local guidelines for travel and events are changing quickly, and events may be canceled on short notice. If your organization changes or cancels an event listed in the What's NXT calendar, please notify us immediately by emailing lifestyle@herald-mail.com or calling 301-791-6024.
Hagerstown, MDhagerstownmd.org

Traffic Advisory: Graduation Route

On the afternoon of Sunday, May 16th, a procession of cars will pass through Hagerstown in recognition of graduating high school seniors in Washington County. The procession will begin at the Longmeadow Shopping Center at the north end of town, and will follow Oak Hill Avenue and Potomac Street south through Hagerstown to finish at Wilson Blvd. Officers from the Hagerstown Police Department and the Hagerstown Fire Department will lead the procession, and the Auxiliary Police will direct traffic along the route. The procession is scheduled to begin at 3:00 PM; cross traffic at the various intersections along the route will be forced to stop and yield to the procession. It is anticipated that cross traffic may be delayed five to ten minutes while the procession navigates the route. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the procession route.
Washington County, MDwashco-md.net

TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Independence Road

HAGERSTOWN, MD (May 7, 2021) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Independence Road between Route 40 to the spur from Monday, May 10 – Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 8:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m for debris removal. The County encourages drivers to proceed with caution...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Part of Clear Spring-area road to be closed for debris removal

Part of Independence Road, between Clear Spring and Hagerstown, will be closed for several hours Monday through Thursday for debris removal. The Washington County Highway Department is closing Independence Road from U.S. 40 north to the spur (to Rockdale Road) from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. those days, according to a news release.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Severe thunderstorms likely for Washington County, Eastern Panhandle

The day after a possible tornado hit the Ranson, W.Va., area, the National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for the region until 8 p.m. Tuesday. Possible conditions include hail up to the size of ping-pong balls, scattered winds up to 70 mph and frequent lightning, said meteorologist Connor Belak with the Sterling, Va., regional office.
Washington County, MDweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-03 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-03 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Washington The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland Northwestern Loudoun County in northern Virginia Central Jefferson County in the Panhandle of West Virginia * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 626 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Corporation Of Ranson, or over Charles Town, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...For those in the direct path of a tornado touchdown, flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Damage to roofs, siding, and windows may occur. Mobile homes may be damaged or destroyed. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Harpers Ferry around 640 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Shenandoah Junction, Bolivar, Pleasantville, Neersville, Millville, Bakerton and Halltown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Frederick County, MDwfmd.com

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Frederick County

The warning is in affect until 7:30 PM. The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Southeastern Washington County in north central Maryland... Southwestern Frederick County in north central Maryland... * Until 730 PM EDT. * At 650 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Harpers Ferry, or near Shepherdstown, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include... Frederick, Harry Grove Stadium, Ballenger Creek, Brunswick, Walkersville, Braddock Heights, Clover Hill, Jefferson, Buckeystown, Rosemont, Rohrersville, Burkittsville, Gapland, Brownsville, Bloomfield, Clifton, Arnoldtown, Utica, Petersville and Bolivar. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Remain alert for a possible tornado! Tornadoes can develop quickly from severe thunderstorms. If you spot a tornado go at once into the basement or small central room in a sturdy structure. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Bu The National Weather Service, Sterling, Va.
Washington County, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Damaging storms possible Monday and Wednesday

The Tri-State area could experience severe thunderstorms Monday afternoon and evening with the possibility of damaging winds, according to the National Weather Service. The weather service also is forecasting the possibility of severe thunderstorms Wednesday that could result in damaging winds and hail in Washington County and West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle, according to its website.
Ranson, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, W.Va.

RANSON, W.Va. — A possible tornado touched down Monday evening in the Jefferson County, W.Va., town of Ranson, whipping debris into a house, overturning part of tractor-trailer and tearing a roof off a building across the street, according to witnesses and weather officials. The system struck at about 6:30 p.m.,...
Berkeley County, WVheraldmailmedia.com

Possible tornado hits Ranson, damage in Berkeley and Jefferson counties

RANSON, W.Va. — Some families were displaced after severe winds swept through West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle on Monday night. Storms included a possible tornado in the Ranson area. National Weather Service officials were surveying damage Tuesday in Jefferson and Berkeley counties in West Virginia's Eastern Panhandle as well as in...