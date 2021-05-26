Cancel
Athletics' Mitch Moreland: Resumes full BP

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

(rib) has resumed taking full batting practice in addition to fielding ground balls at first base, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports. Melvin is hopeful that Moreland may be ready to return from the 10-day injured list before the Athletics' homestand comes to an end Sunday, but the skipper didn't specify whether the first baseman will require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated. Prior to being shut down with an inflamed left rib junction, Moreland was hitting .237 with four home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games.

