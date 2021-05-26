Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Wednesday

The Braves’ pitching staff has certainly been interesting this season...at least that is one way to describe it if you are feeling kind. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued both the rotation as well as the bullpen leading to less than desirable results especially when combined with the team’s offensive struggles at times. At the beginning of April, the Braves signed old friend Jesse Biddle to provide some depth for the bullpen and when the injuries and struggles began....Biddle joined the squad with some fairly predictable results.