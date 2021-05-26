Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Wednesday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Ozuna (finger) isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox. Ozuna's absence from the lineup was expected since he returned to Atlanta after he dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand Tuesday. The 30-year-old will visit with a specialist in Atlanta, and a better idea of his status could be known once the visit is complete. Pablo Sandoval will serve as the designated hitter while Guillermo Heredia starts in left field Wednesday.

www.cbssports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcell Ozuna
Person
Pablo Sandoval
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#Atlanta#Left Field#The Red Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBHouston Chronicle

Another intentional walk has disastrous consequences for Nats in 5-3 loss to Braves

WASHINGTON - The second game of the series looked a whole lot like the first. For the Atlanta Braves, that meant burying the Washington Nationals with a grand slam that stood against a late offensive push Wednesday. For the Nationals, it meant being on the wrong end of that, falling 5-3 to a division rival that could sweep them Thursday afternoon.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves snap skid with 6-3 win over Brewers

After a frustrating sweep at the hands of the Blue Jays, the Braves battled back from an early deficit to take the first game of a weekend set in Milwaukee on Friday night, defeating the Brewers by a 6-3 margin. Drew Smyly allowed just one run in six innings and the Braves roughed up both Adrian Houser and Eric Lauer en route to their victory.
MLBMLB

Grand time for Braves in Fried's strong return

Marcell Ozuna extended the Braves’ recent grand slam barrage, and William Contreras hit his first career home run. But as the Braves claimed a 5-3 win over the Nationals on Wednesday night at Nationals Park, a healthy Max Fried produced the most encouraging development, by looking much more like he did last year.
MLBpitcherlist.com

From Sea to Shining Muncy

Muncy has been inconsistent through the first month and change of the 2021 campaign. His numbers have been sporadic but the flashes of power that fans know Muncy can provide have been present. He showed off his power last night by picking up two extra-base hits, including a home run. Muncy went 2-4, 1 2B, 1 HR, 2 R, 2 RBI, 1 BB.
MLBConnecticut Post

Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried's return

WASHINGTON (AP) — For the second time in two nights, the Washington Nationals walked Atlanta's Freddie Freeman intentionally to load the bases for Marcell Ozuna. This time, the slumping slugger made them pay. Ozuna hit Atlanta's third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his...
MLBMLB

Ozuna homers, but 'pen lets Braves down

ATLANTA -- Even if Marcell Ozuna is ready to break out of his early slumber, the Braves will need to fix their bullpen to find the consistent success that has eluded them this season. Ronald Acuña Jr. regained MLB’s home run lead and Ozuna backed Bryse Wilson’s strong start with...
MLBWDEF

Marcell Ozuna’s Grand Slam Lifts Braves Over Nationals

WASHINGTON (AP) – Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta’s third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3. Fried allowed one run and four hits, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44. He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring. Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start, replacing the injured Travis d’Arnaud at catcher. The Braves have won seven of nine at Washington dating to last season. Erick Fedde took the loss.
MLBMLB

Time to pose: Ozuna's HR, selfie highlight 'W'

While Brewers fans didn’t seem to like Marcell Ozuna’s selfie celebration, the Braves are hoping to see the veteran slugger do a whole lot more posing over the next couple months. Ozuna had some fun as he and Ozzie Albies hit back-to-back homers to support an effective Drew Smyly and...
MLBMidland Daily News

Toronto-Atlanta Runs

Braves first. Ronald Acuna Jr. singles to left field. Freddie Freeman walks. Ronald Acuna Jr. to second. Marcell Ozuna called out on strikes. Ozzie Albies singles to left field. Freddie Freeman to second. Ronald Acuna Jr. scores. Austin Riley flies out to center field to Randal Grichuk. Dansby Swanson flies out to shallow center field to Teoscar Hernandez.
MLBDaily Journal

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBPosted by
WausauPilot

Ozuna, Albies go back-to-back as Braves beat Brewers 6-3

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit Atlanta’s first back-to-back homers of the season to help the Braves snap a three-game skid with a 6-3 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night. Atlanta led 2-1 before Ozuna and Albies went deep against reliever Eric Lauer. On Lauer’s...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Braves Bats Heating up at Right Time with Series vs. Mets

For everyone not named Ronald Acuna Jr. on the Atlanta Braves, it’s been a struggle through the first quarter of the 2021 season. But that’s starting to change in recent weeks as the Atlanta Braves offense has picked things up a bit — and done so mostly without Acuna Jr.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves recall Tucker Davidson, designate Jesse Biddle for assignment

The Braves’ pitching staff has certainly been interesting this season...at least that is one way to describe it if you are feeling kind. Injuries and inconsistency have plagued both the rotation as well as the bullpen leading to less than desirable results especially when combined with the team’s offensive struggles at times. At the beginning of April, the Braves signed old friend Jesse Biddle to provide some depth for the bullpen and when the injuries and struggles began....Biddle joined the squad with some fairly predictable results.
MLBCBS Sports

Braves' Edgar Santana: Recalled by Atlanta

Santana was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett on Monday. Santana spent just over a week in the minors but will return to the major-league roster after Huascar Ynoa (hand) was placed on the 10-day injured list in a corresponding move. Santana has made four relief appearances for Atlanta this year and has allowed two runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in three innings.
MLBDaily Freeman

Philadelphia-Atlanta Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen grounds out to shallow infield, Ian Anderson to Freddie Freeman. Jean Segura homers to left field. Bryce Harper walks. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep right center field. Bryce Harper to third. Alec Bohm grounds out to second base, Ozzie Albies to Freddie Freeman. J.T. Realmuto to third. Bryce Harper scores. Didi Gregorius strikes out on a foul tip.
MLBPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Braves stop losing streak by beating Brewers

Five observations from the Braves’ 6-3 win over the Brewers in Milwaukee on Friday night:. After a dismal April in which he posted an 8.05 ERA, Drew Smyly had his second consecutive encouraging start for the Braves. He pitched six innings, allowing just one run (earned) and three hits. He induced a double-play grounder with two on and one out in the sixth to end his night’s work.
MLBTalking Chop

Braves and Mets set to square off for first time in 2021

After picking up a series in Milwaukee over the weekend, the Braves are returning home for a week-long homestand. They’ll be kicking off seven straight days of baseball in Cobb County with their first series of the season against the New York Mets. While the Mets may getting off to...
Atlanta, GATalking Chop

Braves vs. Mets 5/17/21 Game Thread

After making a quick trip to Milwaukee, the Braves are back home for the next week. Their first guest this week is their divisional rival from Queens, New York. These games are rarely dull, and I have a feeling that tonight will bring us more of the same. Hopefully that includes a victory for Atlanta as well.
MLBNew Jersey Herald

Atlanta Braves announce Monday night lineup vs. NY Mets

The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves open a three-game series down in Georgia on Monday Night. First pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Truist Park. The game will be broadcast on SNY in New York and ESPN Nationally. Mets:Pitching matchups, injury updates vs. Braves. Sports Betting:New York Mets at Atlanta...