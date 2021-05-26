Braves' Marcell Ozuna: Not starting Wednesday
Ozuna (finger) isn't starting Wednesday against the Red Sox. Ozuna's absence from the lineup was expected since he returned to Atlanta after he dislocated the ring and middle fingers on his left hand Tuesday. The 30-year-old will visit with a specialist in Atlanta, and a better idea of his status could be known once the visit is complete. Pablo Sandoval will serve as the designated hitter while Guillermo Heredia starts in left field Wednesday.www.cbssports.com