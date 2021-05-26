newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pierceton, IN

Pets Of The Week

By Press Release
inkfreenews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, located at 1048 S. CR 325E, Pierceton. At 12 years old, you would think Buddy would start to slow down, but this German Shepherd/Border Collie mix is as spry as any young pup. Buddy is a neutered male weighing 51 pounds and has a tan and black coat with white markings. Buddy loves to play fetch. It is his favorite game and he would play all day if he could. Buddy does well with cats and if you have other dogs, Buddy would like to meet them.

www.inkfreenews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Pets & Animals
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
City
Pierceton, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lemmy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Cats#The Animal Welfare League#German#Border Collie#Awl#Home#Chores#Adoption#People#White Markings#Office Paperwork#Copper Eyes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Winona Lake, INNews Now Warsaw

Smaller Version Of Fat & Skinny Returns May 22

Cyclists, get your bikes ready, because the annual Fat and Skinny Tire Fest is still on. Nick Hauck, manager of the Village at Winona in Winona Lake, said the annual weekend-long bicycling event is still happening May 22, but it is smaller with no parties and no road racing. This...
Nappanee, INinkfreenews.com

Were Nappanee Dogs Stolen By Animal Rights Supporters?

NAPPANEE — Homer Slabaugh had 19 bulldogs taken from his breeding operation recently. Some have suspected the dog breeding facility south of Nappanee might be a puppy mill operation. A former police officer who now works as a safety and security advisor with a group affiliated with Slabaugh said he...
Kosciusko County, INNews Now Warsaw

Fund in memory of Payton Slaymaker established at KCCF

A fund in memory of Payton Slaymaker has been set up through the Kosciusko County Community Foundation. The 1st annual Payton Slaymaker Love of Llamas Fund was established and will contribute to DIPG research and award a 4H Llama Exhibitor who has demonstrated perseverance, dedication, and strength of character. The description of the fund also said it will be awarded to those who exhibit traits that Payton taught all who love her.