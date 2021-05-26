PIERCETON — Pets of the Week are available for adoption at the Animal Welfare League, located at 1048 S. CR 325E, Pierceton. At 12 years old, you would think Buddy would start to slow down, but this German Shepherd/Border Collie mix is as spry as any young pup. Buddy is a neutered male weighing 51 pounds and has a tan and black coat with white markings. Buddy loves to play fetch. It is his favorite game and he would play all day if he could. Buddy does well with cats and if you have other dogs, Buddy would like to meet them.