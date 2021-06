Sen. Elizabeth Warren keeps pushing for "student loan forgiveness." I believe she is mentioning $50,000. We need to talk about how the loan money was spent by many of the borrowers. I have knowledge that some of that "student loan" money was spent on cars, pregnancies, weddings, spring break excursions, partying and old loans that had nothing to do with their education. And now Warren thinks that we should forgive $50,000 per borrower. Why not forgive $20,000, lower interest rats to 3% or 4% and reduce "foreign aid" to countries that hate us. Why is she advocating for $50,000?