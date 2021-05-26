BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the quarter. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF accounts for 0.8% of Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.