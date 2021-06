07.06.2021 - Report 18/2021: Resignation of the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank Pekao S.A. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Spółka Akcyjna (the "Bank") hereby informs that on 7 June 2021 Mr. Marcin Eckert resigned from the position of the Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of the Bank and from the composition of the Supervisory Board of the Bank, effective at the time of its submission. The resignation does not contain information about its reasons.