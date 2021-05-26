newsbreak-logo
TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 5 days ago

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Limassol, Cyprus - 26 May 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS LI) (the "Group"), Russia's leading provider of online retail financial and lifestyle services via its Tinkoff.ru financial ecosystem, has been notified of transactions in its GDRs by Anatoliy Makeshin, Head of payment systems at Tinkoff and PDMR and Viacheslav Tsyganov, CIO and PDMR.

