TCS Group Holding PLC: PDMR Transactions in GDRs

As you’ve heard, two good heads are always better than one. LABS Group has taken a step towards success by deploying a smart contract on Polygon Network. LABS Group is a real estate digitization ecosystem that comprises advisory crowdfunding and security exchange. Even though digitized investments have positive yields and capital appreciation, the obstacle has always been that the entry to these investments is very high. LABS Group aims to innovate ideas by digitizing and making real estate liquid and easy to be involved with.