Designated Person Notification

Outlook comes with a variety of options that you can turn on and off as you like. You can try a bunch of things, and see what falls into the category that you find useful. So, you can have your own personalized experience. You won’t find all of the options useful, but there is one that you may like – desktop notification. When you are busy working, you don’t have the time to open the Outlook window every few seconds to see if the email you are waiting for has arrived. Fortunately, this option makes things a lot easier. When you receive an email you will get a desktop notification. The same goes for tasks and meeting requests. Here, in this article, we are going to show you how to enable desktop notifications in Outlook.