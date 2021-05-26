newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Designated Person Notification

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 3 days ago

Luxembourg, 26 May 2021 (19:30 CET) - With reference to Article 19(3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (Market Abuse Regulations), Aperam announces that a notification of share transactions by a Designated Person (i.e. Directors or Executive Officers) is available in the Luxembourg Stock Exchange's electronic database OAM on www.bourse.lu and on Aperam's web site www.aperam.com under Investors > News & Contact > Managers' Transactions: Link.

www.sharecast.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Regulations#Electronic Communications#Financial Transactions#Web Site#Business Communications#Aperam S A Key#Eu#The European Parliament#Fsc#Eqs Group#Cet Cest#Luxembourg Stock Exchange#Oam#Share Transactions#Link#Customers#Executive Officers#Key Word#Steel Shipments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Belgium
News Break
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Brazil
Related
EconomyShareCast

Publication and Despatch of Circular

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND THE INFORMATION IN IT, IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, RELEASE OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO MIGHT CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OR BREACH OF ANY APPLICABLE LAW OR REGULATION.
MarketsLife Style Extra

Publication of a Prospectus

The following base prospectus has been approved by the Central Bank of Ireland and is available for viewing:. Statnett SF - EURO 4,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme Base Prospectus. To view the full document, please paste the following URL into the address bar of your browser:. http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/1052A_1-2021-5-27.pdf. The Base...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Publication relating to a transparency notification

Publication relating to a transparency notification. Mont-Saint-Guibert (Belgium), 26 May 2021, 19:00h CET – In accordance with article 14 of the Act of 2 May 2007 on thedisclosure of large shareholdings, Nyxoah SA (Euronext Brussels: NYXH) announces that it received a transparency notification as detailed below. On 21 May 2021,...
Financial ReportsShareCast

TR-1: Notification of major holdings

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above. City...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Glenveagh Regulatory News (GLV)

Glenveagh Properties plc ("Glenveagh") announces that on 28 May 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange and/or Euronext Dublin, from Glenveagh's broker J&E Davy. The ordinary shares purchased will be held as treasury shares. Number of ordinary shares purchased:
MarketsShareCast

Issue of Equity

Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc ("the Company") announces that it has issued 70,000 new ordinary shares of 5p each under its block listing facility at a price of 495 pence per share on 28 May 2021. Following this share issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 106,599,651...
Businessaustinnews.net

Love Hemp Group PLC Announces Result of Subscription

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Love Hemp Group PLC (AQSE:LIFE)(OTCQB:WRHLF), one of the UK's leading CBD and hemp product suppliers, is pleased to announce that, further to the Company's announcement released at 18:01 BST on 25 May 2021, the Bookbuild closed at 17:00 BST on 27 May 2021 and the Company has conditionally raised gross proceeds of £2,350,000 through the successful Subscription for 67,142,857 of new ordinary shares of 0.1 pence each in the Company ('New Ordinary Shares') at a price of 3.5p per share (the 'Fundraise').
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

Jpmorg.m.g. Regulatory News (JPE)

In conformity with the Transparency Directive, the Company announces that as at 28th May 2021 the Company's share capital consists of:. In accordance with Article 9 of the Company's Articles of Association, the number of voting rights per shareholder is equal to the relevant Share Voting Number for the respective class of share held, multiplied by the number of shares of that class held by the holder of that class of share.
Financial ReportsShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that today it purchased 185,000 of its Ordinary shares at 741.8555 pence per share to be held in treasury. Following this purchase the issued share capital of the Company is 112,875,331 Ordinary shares, of which 5,811,491 are held in treasury. For reporting purposes under the FCA's Disclosure...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Vistry Grp Regulatory News (VTY)

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. An acquisition or disposal of voting rights; An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. FIL Limited. City of registered office (if applicable) Hamilton. Country of registered office (if applicable) Bermuda. 4. Details...
Energy Industryfuelcellsworks.com

Green Hydrogen Systems A/S Announces Intention to Launch an Initial Public Offering on Nasdaq Copenhagen

Kolding, Denmark— Green Hydrogen Systems, a leading provider of efficient, standardized, and modular electrolysers used in on-site production of green hydrogen using renewable electricity, today announced its intention to launch an initial public offering (”IPO” or ”Offering”) of its shares and to apply for its shares to be admitted to trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen.
Economywiscassetnewspaper.com

Jennifer Coffin Earns Certified Personal Risk Manager Designation

Jennifer Coffin, ACSR, a member of the personal insurance team at Allen Insurance and Financial, recently earned a Certified Personal Risk Manager (CPRM) designation, issued by the National Alliance for Insurance Education and the Council for Insuring Private Clients. The CPRM designation focuses on all major fields of personal client...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Freedom Holding Corp. Announces Research Coverage by Sidoti & Company

ALMATY, KZ / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) (the 'Company') today announced the initiation of coverage by the prominent Wall Street research firm Sidoti & Company, LLC. ('Sidoti') The Company's research by Sidoti is part of the Sidoti Company Sponsored Research. Company President, Askar Tashtitov, stated, 'We undertook to participate in Sidoti's Company Sponsored Research program because Sidoti is recognized for the quality and independence of its third party research reports. We expect independent coverage will provide several benefits to our Company and our shareholders.'
BusinessShareCast

TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement

TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TCS Group Holding PLC announces Director retirement. Limassol, Cyprus, 28 May 2021. TCS Group Holding PLC (TCS) (the...
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals PLC announces Total Voting Rights

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 28, 2021 / Hemogenyx Pharmaceuticals plc (LSE:HEMO), the biopharmaceutical group developing new therapies and treatments for blood diseases, announces that the total issued share capital of the Company as at 28 May 2021 consists of 979,749,321 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, none of which are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 979,749,321.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Major shareholder notification "“ BlackRock, Inc.

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. GN Store Nord A/S hereby announces that on May 28, 2021, pursuant to Section 38(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, it received a notification from BlackRock, Inc. stating that on May 27, 2021 BlackRock, Inc. held shares and financial instruments, cf. Section 38 and Sections 39(2)(1) and (2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act, representing 4.91% and 0.11%, respectively, (in aggregate 5.02%) of the share capital and voting rights in GN Store Nord A/S.
Softwaretechnobezz.com

How to enable desktop notifications in Outlook

Outlook comes with a variety of options that you can turn on and off as you like. You can try a bunch of things, and see what falls into the category that you find useful. So, you can have your own personalized experience. You won’t find all of the options useful, but there is one that you may like – desktop notification. When you are busy working, you don’t have the time to open the Outlook window every few seconds to see if the email you are waiting for has arrived. Fortunately, this option makes things a lot easier. When you receive an email you will get a desktop notification. The same goes for tasks and meeting requests. Here, in this article, we are going to show you how to enable desktop notifications in Outlook.
Foreign Policytalesbuzz.com

China believes it will ‘own America’ within next 15 years

President Biden dropped an ominous note into his remarks to American service members at a Virginia military base Friday, telling them that his Chinese counterpart believes Beijing will “own America” inside the next 15 years. “We’re in a battle between democracies and autocracies,” Biden told troops at Joint Base Langley...
BusinessShareCast

Form 8 (OPD) - Sanne Group PLC

FORM 8 (OPD) PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER. Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") Cinven Limited, adviser to the managing general partners of the Cinven funds. (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):. The...