No intention to bid for Hugo Boss AG

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOSS. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Hugo Boss and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hugo Boss has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €35.56 ($41.83).