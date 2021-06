Antony Batty and Hugh Jesseman announce that they have been appointed as joint administrators over Iconic Labs Plc following an unsatisfied demand for payment from Iconic Labs' secured creditor. The joint administrators will consult with the appropriate bodies to suspend trading in the shares and also confirm that the General Meeting of Iconic Labs scheduled for 15 June 2021 will now no longer take place. The joint administrators will make further announcements in due course.