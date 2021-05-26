Joshuey Lideal Cowan Jr.

To our family and many friends of the late James Reginald “Reggie” Goodwin, we wish to extend our sincere thanks and appreciation for the food you provided, the visits, and kind words during this difficult time. Your many acts of kindness and sympathy continue to be a great comfort. We also send our gratitude to Jackson Home Health, Southern Care Hospice, special caregivers, Deb Ogle, Chasity Lassiter and Brenda Hicks. Thank you to Bro. Randy Boone and Bro. Kyle Routzahn for a beautiful service honoring our daddy. Thank you to Gaston’s Grill, Grove Hill Baptist Church, and Union Baptist Church for the delicious meal after the service. A special thanks to Larry Walker for his countless visits and friendship to our daddy.