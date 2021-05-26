Joshuey Lideal Cowan Jr.
Master Joshuey Lideal Cowan Jr., better known to family and friends as “JJ,” a resident of Thomasville, made his earthly transition on Friday, May 14, 2021 while at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 26, 2015 to Naportia Bracy and Joshuey Lideal Cowan Sr. He attended Mt. Sinai Full Gospel Church in Jackson. JJ was full of life and loved by all. Joshuey loved watching cartoons and playing games on his cell phone; one of his favorites was Power Rangers.www.southalabamian.com