Transaction in Own Shares

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).