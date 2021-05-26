Cancel
Transaction in Own Shares

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 13 days ago

Man Group plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 3 3/7 US cents on the London Stock Exchange through J.P. Morgan Securities plc as part of its US$100 million share buyback programme announced on 18 September 2020. The Company intends to...

www.sharecast.com
StocksStreetInsider.com

BGHL Euro NAV & Share buy back

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 07 Jun 2021. Estimated NAV. Euro Shares Sterling...
Businessmorningstar.com

Cevian Capital Holds 4.95% Shareholding in Aviva

Activist investor Cevian Capital Partners Ltd. on Tuesday said that it now owns 4.95% of Aviva PLC's issued share capital, and that the London-listed insurance company should be able to return around five billion pounds ($7.09 billion) of excess capital to shareholders next year. Cevian Capital, which describes itself as...
Stocksmorningstar.com

Activist Investor Cevian Capital Now Holds 4.95% Stake in Aviva — Update

--Investment firm Cevian Capital now owns 4.95% of Aviva's total issued share capital. --Shareholders should receive around GBP5 billion of excess capital from Aviva, Cevian Capital said. --Aviva could achieve savings of at least GBP500 million in costs, the activist investor said. By Ian Walker, Sabela Ojea. Activist investor Cevian...
Financial ReportsShareCast

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

ASHTEAD GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares. Ashtead Group plc (the "Company") announces that on 8th June 2021 it purchased for Treasury the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each pursuant to its up to £1bn share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 4th May 2021.
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
StocksLife Style Extra

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 2,743,198 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

CIBC World Markets Inc. Has $9.12 Million Stock Position in CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,097 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of CI Financial worth $9,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 60,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 907.96 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

Doc re. GE Files Form 8-K

On June 8, 2021, General Electric Company (the "Company") filed a Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which has been submitted to RNS. It is also available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at https://www.ge.com/investor-relations/events-reports. This information is provided by RNS,...
BusinessStreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â
MarketsThe Guardian

Foreign investors own 66% of UK-listed shares, analysis shows

Foreign investors now own 66% of UK-listed shares, up from 64% in 2019, according to analysis of the London market that shows a steep decline in domestic holdings by British shareholders. Europeans have increased their holdings in companies quoted on the London Stock Exchange the most in the last two...
CurrenciesCoinDesk

21Shares to List Bitcoin ETP in London on Aquis Exchange

Both 21Shares and ETC Group will be launching crypto ETPs on the Aquis Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility for U.K. investors. Switzerland-based investment product provider 21Shares is launching a bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) in the U.K. on the Aquis Exchange Multilateral Trading Facility (MTF) mid-June. 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, said...
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them. 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated. a) Name. Stefan Borgas. 2. Reason for the notification. a) Position/status. Chief Executive Officer...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Banks and homebuilders lift FTSE 100; IWG slumps

London's FTSE 100 index climbed on Monday, helped by gains in banking and homebuilders, while office space provider IWG slumped to a four-month low after issuing a profit warning. The FTSE 100 (.FTSE) ended up 0.1%, with banks stocks (.FTNMX301010), including Barclays PLC(BARC.L), Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L), and HSBC Holdings...
Financial ReportsShareCast

Issue of Equity

HgCapital Trust plc (the "Company") has issued 200,000 new ordinary shares of 2.5 pence each under its block listing facility at a price of GBP 3.373 per share on 7 June 2021. The new shares rank pari passu with the existing ordinary shares in issue. Following this issue, the Company's...
Currenciesbeincrypto.com

Bitcoin ETP to Be Launched by 21Shares in UK

Swiss crypto exchange-traded product (ETP) issuer 21Shares announced the launch of its bitcoin (BTC) ETP on the U.K.’s Aquis Exchange. 21Shares has designed the ETP to provide United Kingdom-based institutional investors with exposure to bitcoin. ETPs trade similarly to listed stocks, so institutional investors in the U.K. can gain this exposure in a way they are familiar with.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BOUSSARD & GAVAUDAN HOLDING LIMITED (EUR) : Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. May 2021 TRANSACTION IN OWN SECURITIES ACTIVITY REPORT1. The Company announces that pursuant to the general authority granted by shareholders of the Company on 28 May 2019 to make market purchases of its own Ordinary shares, it repurchased 46,000 Euro shares in May 2021.
Stockscom-unik.info

Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) PT Raised to GBX 440 at Barclays

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SHB. Numis Securities reissued a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.40) target price on shares of Shaftesbury in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 565 ($7.38) price target on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Shaftesbury in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Shaftesbury to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 525 ($6.86) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 524.67 ($6.85).