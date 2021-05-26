Cancel
Issue of Equity

JPMorgan China Growth & Income Plc announces that today it issued a further 25,000 Ordinary Shares for cash at 673.75 pence per share under its Ordinary share block listing facility. Following this issue, the Company's issued share capital consists of 82,192,465 Ordinary Shares. The Company does not hold any shares...

www.sharecast.com
MarketsShareCast

Third Point Investors Ltd - Transaction in Own Shares

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 47161) LEI Number: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 Renewal Date- 02/10/2021. The Board of Third Point Investors Limited (the “Company”) announces that it has purchased the following number of ordinary shares of $0.01 each in the capital of the Company (the “Ordinary Shares”) in accordance with the Company’s share repurchase programme detailed below.
StocksShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 2,743,198 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
MarketsLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Dialog Semiconductor plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (c) Name of the party to the offer with...
EconomyShareCast

Block listing Interim Review

StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 60,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 907.96 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Industrytheloadstar.com

Xpediator stays firmly on the M&A trail as it targets new services and markets

UK freight forwarder and transport operator Xpediator, which operates under the Delamode brand, continues to hunt for acquisition opportunities as a key part of its growth strategy. At the company’s AGM this morning, CEO Robert Ross told shareholders pursuit of M&A opportunities was one of the major reasons it listed...
Holding(s) in Company

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom. 4. Details of the shareholder. Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation,...
IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI Regulatory News (IMI)

IMI plc (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 28 4/7 pence each through J.P. Morgan Securities plc. The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares. Since 26 April 2021, the Company has purchased 2,743,198 shares at a cost (including dealing and...
Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group plc

Braveheart Investment Group (AIM: BRH), announces the following information in connection with its block admission pursuant to AIM Rule 29 and Schedule Six of the AIM Rules for Companies. Further to the announcement on 3 December 2020 regarding the block admission of 766,138 ordinary shares of 2p each in the...
Final Announcement Released

Final Announcement Released

Businessinternationalinvestment.net

Danish insurer which sold products in UK goes bankrupt

The Danish Financial Supervisory Authority (DFSA) has announced that Gefion has been declared bankrupt. Although there are no remaining live policies in the UK, claims may still be made against Gefion policies, and a number of previously-submitted claims currently remain unsettled, the UK regulator Financial Conduct Authority said in a statement on 7 June.
BusinessShareCast

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

“Finding quality companies from Emerging Europe, the Middle East and Africa”. Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC (the “Company”) announces it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 10 pence each on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc. Ordinary Shares:Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities PLC. Date...
Marketsinvesting.com

Who Are The Other Commissioners Clogging Fast Crypto Approval?

Who Are The Other Commissioners Clogging Fast Crypto Approval?. Crypto-friendly SEC chairperson, Gary Gensler, shattered hopes of fast-track approval for Bitcoin ETFs. Germany has hired the former chairperson of Swiss regulator FINMA. South Korean authorities have issued a warning about the risk of crypto investments. Australia’s new regulator promises to...
Energy IndustryLife Style Extra

Share Price Information for Savannah Energy (SAVE)

("Savannah" or "the Company") Savannah Energy PLC, the African-focused British independent energy company sustainably developing high quality, high potential energy projects in Nigeria and Niger, confirms that the 2020 Annual Report and Accounts ("Annual Report) and the Notice of the Annual General Meeting ("AGM" or "Meeting") are now available on the Company's website: www.savannah-energy.com and at Digital 2020 Annual Report, and that the Notice of the AGM has been posted to shareholders today with the Annual Report to follow shortly.
MarketsEntrepreneur

These Are The Top Ten India Equity Funds

Emerging markets are a good investment, and one of the best emerging markets to invest in is India. The country is a hub for information technology and business process outsourcing. Also, India ranks among the top five worldwide in farm output. India is poised to regain its growth post-Covid, while its young and highly educated population will help the country sustain the growth rate. If you are planning to invest in India, but don’t know where to start, the best way to invest is through India Equity funds. Such funds invest more than 70% of their assets in Indian securities. Detailed below are the top ten India Equity funds.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Investment product issuer 21Shares will list Bitcoin ETP on Aquis Exchange

The announcement comes the same day as ETC Group’s Bitcoin ETP began trading on the same exchange. Switzerland-based 21Shares, formerly known as Amun, has said it will make its Bitcoin (BTC) exchange-traded product available to traders in the United Kingdom through the Aquis Exchange. According to an announcement from 21Shares,...
Marketsdrbicuspid.com

Mortenson raises $12M in equity offering

Mortenson is a fully doctor- and employee-owned company. Approximately 50 parties participated with an average investment of $235,000, according to the company. The stock offering provides new ownership opportunities for doctors, while proceeds from the equity raise will be used to pay down debt and strengthen Mortenson's balance sheet, the company noted. Mortenson currently operates in nine U.S. states.
BusinessShareCast

Capital Gearing Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

From: Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. On 3 June 2021 Capital Gearing Trust P.l.c. (the “Company”) issued 20,000 Ordinary shares of 25p from its block listing facility at a price of 4,860 pence per share. The Company’s issued share capital now consists of 14,937,463 Ordinary shares, and there are no shares...