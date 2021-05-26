Cancel
Increase and Extension of Convertible Loan Note

By Regulatory News
ShareCast
 12 days ago

URU is pleased to announce that the Company has agreed with Boothbay Absolute Return Strategies LP to increase the amount of the convertible loan note, as first announced on 6 May 2020, ("Loan Note") from US$250,000 to US$500,000. In addition, the notice period relating to the Loan Note will be extended up until 31 May 2022 with effect from 31 May 2021. All other terms related to the Loan Note remain the same. The key terms of the Loan Note are as follows:

