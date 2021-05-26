Cancel
Some more George Wallace stories

By Steve Flowers
 7 days ago

A good many of you enjoyed the George Wallace story I shared with you a few weeks ago. Allow me to reminisce and share two more funny Wallace era stories. I became acquainted with Governor Wallace when I was a young page in the Legislature. I was elected to the Legislature in 1982. Ironically, my district was comprised of my […]

