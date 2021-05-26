Joint Office’s St. Johns Village shelter celebrates opening: ‘Shining example of what it looks like when a neighborhood opens its arms’

OUR PARKS ARE OPEN: Visit a park and be out in the sunshine. With different amenities, Our Town's parks are there for our pleasure. Burke Park is on beautiful Anchor Bay on Front Street where our famous 160 foot flagpole and 30 by 60 foot flag flutters in the breeze. Festival Park, donated and created by Bay-Rama Inc. with ball fields and a walking area is on St. Clair Drive. Ruedisale Point Park is "dog friendly" on Ruedisale. Maynard "Red" Aurand Memorial Park has ball fields and a skate park donated and created by New Baltimore Lions Club is at Huntley Road and 24 Mile. All are open for fun. Tim Novak is the parks and recreation director with a staff of fine people leading a variety of programs. Chesterfield Township has six parks with three of them open. Pollard Park has many ball fields on New Haven Road. Webber Paddle Park is for launching kayaks on Jefferson Avenue, and the area around the Chesterfield Township Municipal Offices on Sugarbush Road offers a walking path. Brandenburg Park, on Jefferson Avenue, is under construction at this time. Amanda Willard is the director of the parks and recreation department. Cindy Babisz is the Ira Township Parks and Recreation director. There are two parks and a boat launch. The Ira Township Park is on Short Cut Road, near Meldrum Road, and Water Works Park is on Water Works Drive, on the shore of Anchor Bay. Be in the sunshine and visit a park.