Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground gameplay video confirms it is not a card game (but has cards)
We emphasized earlier this year that the upcoming turn-based strategy game Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is not a card game, a point we felt necessary because of a trailer that depicted units as cards. Publisher Focus Home Interactive explained at the time that "cards only represent units in the game menu" and are not actually a part of the gameplay—and, for that matter, that there will be no microtransactions in the game.