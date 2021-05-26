Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground gameplay video confirms it is not a card game (but has cards)

We at Gasket Games are delighted to announce that Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground is available for everyone to play now on Xbox One! Check out our Launch trailer here. In Storm Ground, you must take control of the Mortal Realms, a world filled with strange creatures, dangers, and powerful relics to discover. Leading one of the game’s three armies, create your own collection of unique troops and powers from hundreds of different cards to collect in each battle. Whether you’re protected behind your massive shield, spreading corruption behind you, or riding a mighty Stardrake, today we’re going to show you the wide range of gameplay styles and strategies that await you as you ascend.