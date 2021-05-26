Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Franklin Stage Company to build outdoor theater in response to COVID

By Kevin Limiti
allotsego.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an email sent Tuesday, May 25, the Franklin Stage Company announced that it is following “the lead of our friends at Glimmerglass and have decided to build an outdoor stage on our lawn — and with it a whole outdoor theater environment with lights and sound and hopefully cool breezes.”

www.allotsego.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Art#Covid#The Actors Equity Union#House#Theater#Art#Lawn#Doktor Kaboom#Lights#July#December#Environment#Hope#Lead#Equity#Guidance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Health
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Theater & Dance
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Minneapolis, MNPioneer Press

Southern Theater to reopen its doors for BRKFST Dance Company in June

BRKFST Dance Company will stage its newest work “60/40” on June 3 through 6 at the Southern Theater in Minneapolis. It will be the first open-to-the-public live performance at the theater since the pandemic began. All current COVID guidelines will be in place, including 50 percent capacity, distanced seating and mask wearing. Also, the bar for beverages and concessions will be closed.
Theater & Dancenewjerseystage.com

Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey’s Outdoor Stage To Re-open In July

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open the figurative doors to its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University. Since 2002, the company’s annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater have provided people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. In 2020, the stone seats remained empty as the pandemic necessitated its closure. To re-launch the venue in grand style, STNJ will, for the first time, be presenting two productions in repertory, so that theatre-starved patrons can enjoy not just one live performance, but two if they choose to do so. As always, this season’s shows are comedies and appropriate for all ages – from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.
Redlands, CASan Bernardino County Sun

Hear Raincross Drive on Redlands Footlighters’ outdoor stage

Raincross Drive, a band based in the Inland Empire, will return to the Redlands Footlighters Theatre’s outdoor stage 8 p.m. Saturday, May 22. The performance is part of the Footlighters’ Spring Benefit Series. Raincross Drive members Kelly McGuire, Ralph Torres and Mike Geoghegan, who sing and play multiple instruments, performed...
Quogue, NYsagharborexpress.com

‘Sylvia’ Inaugurates Post-COVID Stage at Hampton Theatre Company

In the spring of 2020, the cast and crew of the Hampton Theatre Company (HTC) was in the midst of tech week and preparing to open the company’s latest production — A.R. Gurney’s 1995 comedy “Sylvia” — when COVID-19 hit, and the whole world faded to black. “We thought we...
Theater & Danceworcestercentralkidscalendar.com

Drawbridge Puppet Theater Outdoor June Shows!

The Drawbridge Theater public shows are back! The hand puppet production “Jack & the Beanstock” will be playing all through June. These will be outdoor shows on Wednesday and Saturday evenings and will begin at 6:45 PM. A portion of our parking lot will be roped off and audience members...
Davis, CADavis Enterprise

Bike City Theatre Company brings back live theater

Bike City Theatre Company is bringing back live theater to Davis with its new project: Theatre on the Block. Company members are arriving at cul-de-sacs (and some dead ends) throughout Davis to set up and perform “Love in Times of Plague” by local playwright Nicholas Walker Herbert. The show is...
Gloucester, MASentinel & Enterprise

Stage is set for live, in-person theater at several venues

Live theater is back across the region this summer — and that’s sure to make 2021 a season to remember after the pandemic made 2020 pretty darn dismal. Gloucester Stage Company celebrates 42 years of professional theater on the North Shore with five shows, presented outdoors at Windhover Performing Arts Center, Granite Street, Rockport.
Theater & DanceMySanAntonio

Multiple Award-Winning Theatre Company brings L.A. Theater back in a Covid-Friendly way this Summer... POOLSIDE

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) May 27, 2021. MULTIPLE AWARD-WINNING THEATRE COMPANY BRINGS LA THEATER BACK IN A COVID FRIENDLY WAY THIS SUMMER… POOLSIDE. LA's award-winning theater company, Lost Angels ("Killer Joe", "Bug") brings you the world premiere of POOL BOY. Presented poolside at a gorgeous home on Mulholland Drive with a spectacular view of Los Angeles from the Hollywood Hills. This unique theater event will have a limited run - Saturdays and Sundays @ 5:15PM starting July 17th, 2021.
Glenview, ILJournal & Topics

Oil Lamp Theater Resumes Performances — Outdoors

Executive Director Jay Pastucha and Associate Artistic Director Stephen Smith of Oil Lamp Theater in Glenview announce their 2021 “Season Under the Stars.”. Audiences will safely experience live theater once again with two fully produced shows taking place in a new outdoor venue located on the lawn at St. David’s Episcopal Church at 2410 Glenview Rd. in Glenview.
Entertainmentmarketplace.org

Having survived pandemic lockdown, a small British theater company takes a bow

After 14 months of closure and disruption, Britain’s world-famous theater industry was recently permitted to reopen under the phased lifting of coronavirus restrictions. It’s still not business as usual. With social distancing rules in force, theater capacity capped at 50% and audiences required to wear face masks, it hardly makes for a relaxing night out.
Albany, NYTimes Union

Stage acts step carefully into outdoor realms in Albany and beyond

With indoor events bearing the risk of being possible super spreaders, performance venues in the Capital Region have decided to embrace the outdoors. Theater and dance companies such as Opera Saratoga, Jacob’s Pillow and the Albany Symphony Orchestra have moved their summer festivals outdoors. But moving a performance dependent on...
Performing ArtsCaledonian Record-News

Northern Stage Expands BridgeUP: Brings Theater To Area Schools

WHITE RIVER JUNCTION – Northern Stage recently announced the expansion of BridgeUP: Theater in the Schools, a five-week residency that brings professional artists into area schools to teach students the power of acting and performing the words of William Shakespeare. This spring, Northern Stage is working with 21 schools, 2 home-school groups, and 623 students for a five-week residency to empower students to speak Shakespeare’s language and embrace public performance.
Harwich, MAWicked Local

In-theater, outdoor shows to highlight new season at Cape Theatre

Blessings of the spring! A brand-new outdoor stage is about to be built at Cape Cod Theatre Company / Harwich Junior Theatre in West Harwich to host this season’s schedule of family-friendly performances. As the company begins its return to a “new normal” of in-person activities and connections, CCTC will...
Stonington, MEEllsworth American

Opera House Arts to stage live shows outdoors

STONINGTON — From Shakespeare to an outdoor play at Nervous Nellie’s Jams & Jellies, Opera House Arts will offer a full lineup of live, outdoor performances throughout this summer. The program kicked off Memorial Day weekend with a drive-in screening of “Field of Dreams.” Next up is “The Chronicles of Narnia, Friday-Saturday, June 4-5, at 8:45 p.m. at the Stonington Ball Field.
Cape May, NJPosted by
New Jersey Stage

East Lynne Theater Company's Summer Season opens outdoors on June 12

(CAPE MAY, NJ) -- Madame Vivesectovitch, the world's greatest knife thrower, asks a volunteer to hold a cigarette in his mouth, claiming she will cut the cigarette in half with her knife. Can she do it? And why is her full-time assistant, Sylvester, no longer with her? And then there's the winning horse called "I Don’t Know," in a "Day at the Races" that sets the laughter in motion. And there's always "The Doctor's Sketch" and a skit about money – or lack thereof - when it comes to Vaudeville routines.