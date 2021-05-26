Franklin Stage Company to build outdoor theater in response to COVID

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open the figurative doors to its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University. Since 2002, the company’s annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater have provided people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. In 2020, the stone seats remained empty as the pandemic necessitated its closure. To re-launch the venue in grand style, STNJ will, for the first time, be presenting two productions in repertory, so that theatre-starved patrons can enjoy not just one live performance, but two if they choose to do so. As always, this season’s shows are comedies and appropriate for all ages – from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.