Rome's Newest Subway Line Continues to Unearth Archeological Marvels

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it will be returning two 16th century brass plaques, Warrior Chief and Junior Court Official, and one 14th century brass plaque, Ife Head, to Nigeria; the first two items belong to the category of Benin Bronzes, artifacts which were looted by the British army hundreds of years ago from the former Kingdom of Benin. The artifacts have since been scattered far and wide and have wound up in the collections of many different museums, some of which have recently committed to repatriating the Bronzes. Berlin’s Humboldt Forum is pursuing the return of its Benin Bronzes, while the Parisian Quai Branly museum’s plans to do the same have been mired in bureaucratic complications.