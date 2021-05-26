Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Rome's Newest Subway Line Continues to Unearth Archeological Marvels

By Richard Pallardy
Discover Mag
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Credit: Paola Leone/Shutterstock) Poet George Eliot called Rome “the city of visible history, where the past of a whole hemisphere seems moving in funeral procession.”. Indeed, one can’t swing a she-wolf by the tail in the ancient Italian capital without clobbering an antiquity. The site has been occupied for around 10,000 years and the city itself was founded in 753 B.C. History is writ across its seven hills in brick and marble, with monuments, palaces, churches, and ruins at every turn.

www.discovermagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Federico Fellini
Person
Pompey
Person
Benito Mussolini
Person
Septimius Severus
Person
Hadrian
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suburbs#Archeological Discoveries#Ancient Artifacts#Ancient Ruins#Ancient Monuments#Italian#B C History#Newcastle University#American#Metro C#Imperial#Temple University#Janus#Vatican Great Jubilee#Marvels#Subway Excavations#Modern Excavations#Relics#Historical Buildings#Palaces
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Archaeology
News Break
Rail Transport
Related
Visual ArtTravelPulse

An Artist’s Perspective on Rome

Rome has long been considered the “Eternal City,” because of its rich history, but for art lovers, it’s known for something even more spectacular: hidden gems full of culture and art. One of these gems is the Palazzo Spada Museum, a palace-turned-art-museum located in the Regola district, once owned by...
WorldHouston Chronicle

Suddenly, the lines of tourists return to Rome

ROME - He'd arrived hours earlier on a packed, covid-tested flight from Atlanta to Rome, and now Levi Jackson, 24, was in the middle of a city springing back to life. The gleaming Trevi Fountain had crowds spilling down its amphitheater-like steps. The city's best restaurants, as well as some of its worst, were fully occupied. Block by block from where Jackson stood, a revived army of selfie-stick sellers and caricature artists were hustling and coaxing, dusting off bits of English and German and French.
Visual ArtThe Guardian

Paintings reveal hidden histories of Africans in England

Six paintings that tell fascinating, not widely known stories of people from the African diaspora in England’s history, including the Roman emperor who strengthened Hadrian’s Wall and Queen Victoria’s goddaughter, have been unveiled by English Heritage. The heritage body commissioned six artists to paint portraits, putting them on display at...
Entertainmentajaonline.org

The Changing Landscapes of Rome’s Northern Hinterland: The British School at Rome’s Tiber Valley Project

By Helen Patterson, Robert Witcher, and Helga Di Giuseppe (Archaeopress Roman Archaeology 70). Oxford: Archaeopress 2020. Pp. 372. £55.00. ISBN 9781789696158 (paper). One of the most anticipated books in the archaeological panorama appears extremely well structured at a first sight, and with the clear intention of providing the reader a diachronic vision of the Tiber Valley. Just by reading the table of contents, in fact, one gets the idea that the volume will inform readers about the dramatic changes that this part of central Italy experienced between prehistory and the Early Medieval era.
MinoritiesTelegraph

Black servant reimagined master in English Heritage's portrait project

A black servant has been reimagined in aristocratic clothing in a portrait which will hang in the stately home of his former employers as part of English Heritage project depicting historical figures from the African diaspora. The heritage charity has commissioned six portraits of historical figures from African descent who...
Religionthevintagenews.com

Poena Cullei: Ancient Rome’s Cruellest Punishment

Ancient Rome is seen as one of history’s most powerful civilizations. During its 1,000-year existence, it held a stronghold over Europe that many tried — and failed — to overthrow. Its emperors enacted, altered, and removed laws in order to fit the needs of society (and themselves). The penalties for defying these laws were often severe, but none more so than poena cullei, which is considered one of the Empire’s most cruel and unusual punishments.
LifestylePosted by
The Voice

Rome

Oh, how delightful it would be, to spend this week in Rome and take a picnic lunch to the Villa Borghese grounds. Italian ripe tomatoes, fresh cheeses, out of the oven crusty breads, and desserts, Italian style. To walk up the Spanish Steps first and then proceed to this place...
Lifestyledallassun.com

Asia Album: Cambodia's famous Angkor Archeological Park awaits tourists

PHNOM PENH, May 28 (Xinhua) -- The Angkor Archeological Park, inscribed on the World Heritage List of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1992, is Cambodia's most popular tourist destination. Located in Siem Reap province, the park attracted up to 2.2 million international tourists in 2019,...
Visual Artinterviewmagazine.com

Armchair Traveler: From Venice to Berlin

——— Matthew Marks Gallery, New York. Julien Nguyen’s first solo at Matthew Marks includes thirteen oil paintings made over the past three years. In precisely rendered tableaus he combines elements of art history, science fiction, and contemporary life. The exhibition highlights Nguyen’s recent emphasis on portraiture, with depictions of friends, lovers, and fellow artists painted from life. He uses the past as a lens through which to view, analyze, and reframe our present moment. While the scenes of his paintings are often attributable to biblical and classical references – St. John the Baptist (2020) is a reworking of Caravaggio’s John the Baptist – his subjects are distinctively of our time.
Museumsliveauctioneers.com

British Museum exhibit reevaluates Emperor Nero’s legacy

LONDON – Nero: The Man Behind the Myth explores the true story of Rome’s fifth emperor, informed by new research and archaeological evidence from the time, and challenging the biased historical accounts written after Nero’s death that have shaped his legacy. The exhibit opened on May 27 in the Sainsbury Exhibitions Gallery at the British Museum, and continues to October 24.
Visual Artluxurytravelmagazine.com

Architectural Cities to Visit in Spain

Architecture buffs with a love for history, culture, and tradition should plan a trip to Spain. Spain has some of Europe’s most stunning architecture and is home to great monuments, castles, fortresses, churches, and modern architectural marvels. Spain has seen architectural influences from the Romans and the Moors to the Baroque, Renaissance, and Arabic styles owing mainly to the different rulers throughout history.
Home & Gardenthe-saleroom.com

Interiors Day 2

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 522. A set of three Louis XVI steel and brass fire tools, late 18th...
Visual ArtObserver

Benin Bronzes Housed in the Metropolitan Museum of Art Are Being Sent Back to Nigeria

On Wednesday, the Metropolitan Museum of Art announced that it will be returning two 16th century brass plaques, Warrior Chief and Junior Court Official, and one 14th century brass plaque, Ife Head, to Nigeria; the first two items belong to the category of Benin Bronzes, artifacts which were looted by the British army hundreds of years ago from the former Kingdom of Benin. The artifacts have since been scattered far and wide and have wound up in the collections of many different museums, some of which have recently committed to repatriating the Bronzes. Berlin’s Humboldt Forum is pursuing the return of its Benin Bronzes, while the Parisian Quai Branly museum’s plans to do the same have been mired in bureaucratic complications.
Visual ArtArchDaily

Contemporary Japanese Architecture

The contemporary architecture of Japan has long been among the most inventive in the world, recognized for sustainability and infinite creativity. No fewer than seven Japanese architects have won the Pritzker Prize. Since Osaka World Expo ’70 brought contemporary forms center stage, Japan has been a key player in global...
MuseumsArchDaily

Amos Rex Art Museum – JKMM Architects

JKMM Architects’ Amos Rex Art Museum set a new standard for what an art museum can be, redefining the museum as a space for both art and social interaction, whilst at the same time presenting an innovative and exciting architectural experience in the centre of Helsinki that actively invites public participation.
Interior Designthe-saleroom.com

Classic and Contemporary Interiors

Results for live webcast and timed auctions may not have been verified by the auctioneer. If you are in any doubt of the accuracy of the prices provided, please call the auction house to confirm. Lot 515. An antique Turkoman rug, the three rows of geometric guls on dull red...
Religionbustedhalo.com

St. Columba and the Loch Ness Monster: Spiritual Lessons From a Strange Story

Almost everyone knows the legend of St. George slaying the dragon, but you may not be aware that several other saints are reputed to have clashed with mysterious beasts. St. Columba, a sixth century Irish abbot credited with spreading Christianity in Scotland, is even supposed to have been among the first people to encounter the Loch Ness Monster!
Museumsakimbo.ca

Pointing to the Art World’s Possibilities: A Speculative Future – Suzanne Carte, Art Gallery of Burlington

Over the past year, as galleries across the country have had to hold their daily operations in check due to quarantines and lockdowns, a space for some serious reflection opened up. Akimbo has partnered with Galeries Ontario/Ontario Galleries and asked the curators of eight public museums and art galleries to speculate about their future through the lens of what needs to be done to be access driven, anti-racist and anti-colonial. We proposed three initial questions and gathered the responses in text and video.
Hobbiesthe-saleroom.com

SALE OF PAINTINGS, STUDIO POTTERY, SCULPTURE & JEWELLERY

This auctioneer has chosen to not publish their results. Please contact them directly for any enquiries. Reginald James LLOYD (British 1926-2020) Penzance Fishing Vessel Low Tide, Engraving, Signed,. Reginald James LLOYD (British 1926-2020) Penzance Fishing Vessel Low Tide, Engraving, Signed, dated 1997 and numbered 19/20 in pencil lower edge,... 100...
Lifestylefrenchly.us

Paris’s Most Unique Walking Tours

Walking tours are one of the great un-touted pleasures of visiting a new city, especially one as easy to get around in as Paris. Instead of wandering aimlessly into a tourist trap or a sleepy residential neighborhood, you can make sure you’re actually learning a little history and culture (while also getting in your steps). Here are some of the more unusual and delightful walking tours available in Paris today.