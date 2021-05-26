Rome's Newest Subway Line Continues to Unearth Archeological Marvels
(Credit: Paola Leone/Shutterstock) Poet George Eliot called Rome “the city of visible history, where the past of a whole hemisphere seems moving in funeral procession.”. Indeed, one can’t swing a she-wolf by the tail in the ancient Italian capital without clobbering an antiquity. The site has been occupied for around 10,000 years and the city itself was founded in 753 B.C. History is writ across its seven hills in brick and marble, with monuments, palaces, churches, and ruins at every turn.www.discovermagazine.com