The Explore the Bible lesson for June 13 focuses on Job 14:1-14. An iconic scene from Star Wars always comes into my mind as I hear the word “hope.” Princess Leia sends a message to an aged Jedi in hiding via the beloved droids R2-D2 and C-3PO: “Help me Obi-WanKenobi. You’re my only hope.” These were the first few introductory scenes to a storyline that is still spawning streamed shows, movies and so much merchandise that Disney bought the franchise. Finding hope when facing the insurmountable Galactic Empire or another dark evil continues to be a theme in Star Wars. Hope often is elusive but always arrives just in time to save the Rebellion, the Resistance, or whomever is standing against evil.