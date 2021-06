The Library will be closed Monday, May 31, 2021, in observance of Memorial Day. Memorial Day, observed on the last Monday of May, honors the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military. Originally known as Decoration Day, it originated in the years following the Civil War and became an official federal holiday in 1971. We extend our gratitude to all the men and women who sacrificed their lives while serving in the country's armed forces and wish our patrons a peaceful and safe holiday. Normal library hours will resume Tuesday, June 1.