Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Rohde & Schwarz University Engineering Competition Enters 17th Round

tvnewscheck.com
 8 days ago

Since 2004, Rohde & Schwarz has been organizing the international Engineering Competition. This year, the entire competition was held online. The international Engineering Competition is aimed at students of electrical engineering, particularly communications engineering, as well as IT, who can participate in trending high-tech topics with practical relevance to companies. The challenge this year was to create a smart software solution to optimize a signal analysis.

tvnewscheck.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electrical Engineering#Air Traffic Control#Advanced Engineering#Network Engineering#Engineering Students#Technical Analysis#Phython#R S Vse#Vp#Engineers#Case Study Competition#Coo#Analysis Tools#Disciplines#High Tech Topics#Signal Data Analysis#Baseband Signals#Mobile Radio Signals#Signal Parameters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Air Travel
News Break
Python
Related
Engineeringtribuneledgernews.com

Global remote robotics competition enters second week

May 25—As the VEX Robotics Live Remote World Championship enters its second week, the nerve center of the competition is at Innovation First in Greenville, where judges and other event staff are keeping tabs on more than 1,600 teams from about 35 different countries. The Greenville-based REC (Robotics Education &...
EducationDaily Camera

CU engineering team takes first in Solar District Cup Competition

A team of University of Colorado engineering students took top prize at the Solar District Cup Collegiate Design Competition, organized by the National Renewable Energy Laboratory and the U.S. Department of Energy, according to a CU blog post. “The goal was to build an economically feasible set of solar photovoltaics,...
Pittsburgh, PApittsburghparent.com

Four Local students receive top awards at highly competitive International Science & Engineering Fair (PRSEF)

After presenting award-winning projects during Carnegie Science Center’s virtual Pittsburgh Regional Science & Engineering Fair (PRSEF) on March 24, seven students from Pittsburgh-area high schools were selected to represent the region at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF), held in May. Nearly 2,000 students representing 49 states and 64 countries across the globe competed in ISEF, which is the world’s largest international high school competition. Historically held in person, the competition was hosted virtually this year due to the pandemic.
Atlanta, GAeverythingrf.com

Rohde & Schwarz to Showcase their Latest RF & Microwave Test Equipment at IMS 2021

Rohde & Schwarz announced that they will be attending both the in-person and virtual/online International Microwave Symposium (IMS) 2021. The physical, in-person event will take place in Atlanta, Georgia on June 8-9, 2021. The IEEE International Microwave Symposium is the largest event for the RF & Microwave Industry. The IMS theme this year will highlight the intersection of communications, aerospace, automotive, IoT, and other emerging technologies.
Medical & BiotechGenomeWeb

Engine Biosciences Closes $43M Series A Round

NEW YORK – Drug discovery-focused bioinformatics firm Engine Biosciences said Wednesday that it has closed a $43 million Series A funding round. Polaris Partners led the oversubscribed round, with participation from new investor Invus as well as an unspecified institutional investor from Singapore. Previous investors 6 Dimensions Capital, WuXi AppTec, DHVC, EDBI, Baidu Ventures, Vectr Ventures, Goodman Capital, WI Harper, and Nest.Bio also took part.
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson University Awarded National Science Foundation Research Grant to Improve Software Engineering Course Projects

Clarkson University has been granted a three-year National Science Foundation IUSE award for improving undergraduate software engineering course projects. Led by Clarkson University, the project will be a collaborative effort with Virginia Commonwealth University. The Clarkson team includes Daqing Hou (PI), Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering & Director of Software Engineering; Yu Liu (co-PI), Assistant Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering; Jan DeWaters (co-PI), Associate Professor of Institute for STEM Education; Mary Margaret Small (program evaluator), Educational Partnership Coordinator of Institute for STEM Education. The Virginia Commonwealth PI is David C. Shepherd, Associate Professor of Computer Science.
Aerospace & Defensemauinow.com

UH Engineering Students Prep Rocket for National Competition

Students at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa College of Engineering and members of Team Hōkūlele are preparing to launch their rocket and payload in the national Friends of Amateur Rocketry 1030 Competition. The students will launch their 15-foot rocket called Kuamoʻo (Milky Way) in the competition’s 30,000-foot category, a...
CollegesEurekAlert

Three scholars awarded 2021 Women in Optical Communications scholarships

WASHINGTON D.C. --The OSA Foundation and Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) are pleased to announce the third annual recipients of the Women in Optical Communications Scholarships. The merit-based scholarships, each totaling USD 5,000, support women graduate students studying optical communications and networking. This year's recipients are driving innovation and the emergence of...
Engineeringmit.edu

Engineers create a programmable fiber

MIT researchers have created the first fiber with digital capabilities, able to sense, store, analyze, and infer activity after being sewn into a shirt. Yoel Fink, who is a professor in the departments of materials science and engineering and electrical engineering and computer science, a Research Laboratory of Electronics principal investigator, and the senior author on the study, says digital fibers expand the possibilities for fabrics to uncover the context of hidden patterns in the human body that could be used for physical performance monitoring, medical inference, and early disease detection.
Utah Stateusu.edu

Space on the Brain: Utah State Engineers Awarded Competitive NASA Grant

Researchers from Utah State University’s Biological Engineering Department have received one of NASA’s most competitive grants. Assistant Professor Yu Huang is the lead researcher on this grant and will receive up to $320,000 over the next four years. It will sponsor his doctoral student Bailey McFarland’s research and internship at NASA to better understand — and fortify against — space travel’s damage to the human brain.
Worldfarmweek.com

NI companies urged to enter Seedcorn competition

Northern Ireland companies in the seed, start-up and early stages of business development, who are seeking to ramp up their funding, are being urged to enter InterTradeIreland’s Seedcorn Investor Readiness competition before it closes at 1pm next Friday, May 28, to be in with a chance to win a share of a €300,000 cash prize fund – with the overall winner taking away €100k.
CollegesPosted by
MLive

Eastern Michigan University partners with Beibu Gulf University in China for joint engineering program

YPSILANTI, MI – Eastern Michigan University and Beibu Gulf University in China have finalized a 15-year agreement to establish the Eastern Michigan University Joint College of Engineering, Beibu Gulf University, officials announced May 27. The college will offer majors in mechanical engineering technology, computer engineering technology, product design engineering technology...
Collegescr80news.com

Transact, University of Limerick partner for new, Immersive Software Engineering program

With a goal of modernizing how computer science is taught through immersive learning, Transact has committed its support to the University of Limerick’s new Immersive Software Engineering (ISE) Program. As part of its commitment, Transact will participate in hosting ISE Program Residencies and will join the ISE Advisory Board, comprised of a coalition of global leaders in the space.
IndustryElectronicsWeekly.com

Farnell offers power supplies from Rohde & Schwarz for same-day shipping

The compact power supplies have a stable output, low noise, and linear topology and multiple sleep modes in addition to a low current range. There are four models in the range, each with different external control interfaces. The NGA101 is a 35VDC single output power supply, rated at 40W total output; the NGA102 is a 35VDC dual outputs rated up to 80W total output power; the NGA141 is a single output rated up to 100V at 40W maximum, and the NGA142 has dual 100VDC outputs up to 80W. A channel fusion feature extends voltage and current ranges by allowing the isolated outputs to be connected in series for higher voltages or in parallel for higher output currents.
Ypsilanti, MIemich.edu

From GameAbove: GameAbove funds research engineer position at Eastern Michigan University to expand focus on autonomous vehicle technologies

YPSILANTI, Mich. – GameAbove today announced a $500,000 gift to the GameAbove College of Engineering and Technology at Eastern Michigan University (EMU) to fund a senior research engineer position and expand exploration for the advancement of autonomous, connected-vehicle technologies and mobility solutions. The donation will enable the senior research engineer...
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

Specialized tools for geothermal energy via additive manufacturing

Additive manufacturing can make the design and production of specialized tools for geothermal energy cheaper and more efficient, according to a study by Oak Ridge National Laboratory. Geothermal is a renewable energy resource that requires specialized tools for drilling in harsh subsurface environments. The tools are typically produced in low...
CollegesPosted by
TheStreet

University Of Central Florida Researchers Leading Healthcare And Engineering Breakthroughs Awarded $3M To Advance Work

ORLANDO, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Five faculty members at the University of Central Florida are the recipients of National Science Foundation CAREER grants to continue finding innovative ways to solve challenges in healthcare and engineering. The recipients - all working on potentially game-changing research - will share $3 million over five years.
Medical & BiotechTechCrunch

Engine Biosciences expands its digital drug discovery pipeline with $43M round

Digital drug discovery in general means large-scale analysis of biological data like genes, gene expression, protein structures, binding sites, things like that. Where it has hit a wall in the past is not on the digital side, where any number of likely molecules or processes can be generated, but on the next step, when those notions need to be tested in vitro. So a new crop of biotech companies have worked to integrate these aspects.