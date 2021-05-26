Rohde & Schwarz University Engineering Competition Enters 17th Round
Since 2004, Rohde & Schwarz has been organizing the international Engineering Competition. This year, the entire competition was held online. The international Engineering Competition is aimed at students of electrical engineering, particularly communications engineering, as well as IT, who can participate in trending high-tech topics with practical relevance to companies. The challenge this year was to create a smart software solution to optimize a signal analysis.tvnewscheck.com