Taps Across America promotes recognition of the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day each year. Musicians are encouraged to sound Taps at 3 p.m. Local musicians will be playing around the World War I monument in front of the courthouse in Grove Hill at 3 on Memorial Day, Monday, May 31. Among those playing will be Cheryl and Gene Clarke, Korey and James Boyett, Tony Cooke and Chris Beverly. There may be more.