Fishing report: Bluegills located in shallow bays of Chetek Chain of Lakes

Allatoona: Level: Full pool. Temp: 74 degrees. Clarity: Clear. Bass: Tournament angler Matt Driver reports, “Fishing in June becomes a little more challenging. With hot temperatures and tons of boat traffic, early morning and night fishing is the best option. The early morning bite has a short window from 5-8:30. Fish can be caught on popper and walking-style baits, and as the sun comes up, move toward shady areas to prolong the bite. The nighttime bite is the most predictable and productive. The crankbait bite is good. The Strike King 5XD and Spro Little John are good choices. I like blue, black or orange baits this time of year. Long points in 10 to 12 feet of water seem to produce the best quality for me. The Picasso 1/2-oz. football head jig in brown and orange is a great choice, as well. When fishing is tough, the drop-shot rig over and near sunken brush is good. I will use it even at night. If you’re targeting crappie or white bass, lighted boat docks with minnows and small jigs is the ticket. The Allatoona Creek arm of the lake is a good place to start.”