Fishing report: Bluegills located in shallow bays of Chetek Chain of Lakes

One of the first events of the 2021 summer season returned on Saturday, May 29, as the 15th annual Bluegill Fishing Contest was greeted with sunny skies and tons of anglers competing for the biggest Bluegill in the Chetek Chain of Lakes. Hundreds of locals and visitors to the area attended the Chetek-Weyerhaeuser football team’s Bluegill Fishing Contest held at Gilligans. This year’s contest was a battle to the end as the winning bluegill topped the second-place bluegill by less than a half-ounce. Pictured above are the fishing prize winners from the contest. Winners were as follows: Madson (no first name provided) took first place at 12.95 ounces (9-1/2 inches); Woodley (no first name provided) took second place at 12.5 ounces (9-1/8 inches); Layden Ludwigson, third place, 12.05 ounces (9-3/16 inches); Swanke (no first name provided), fourth place, 11.70 ounces (9-1/4 inches); Carson Toufar, fifth place, 11.65 ounces (9-1/2 inches); and Theo K. (no last name provided), smallest bluegill, 0.01 ounces. Rod Unbehaun (not pictured) won the $1,000 cash prize sponsored by Gilligans while Roger Siemers won the $1,000 cash prize sponsored by A & A Hauling.