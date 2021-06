Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush has made it official, he’s running against Ken Paxton for the seat of Texas Attorney General. “Enough is enough, Ken,” Bush said during his campaign kickoff at Buford’s Backyard Beer Garden in Austin. “You’ve brought way too much scandal and too little integrity to this office. As a career politician of 20 years, it’s time for you to go. We need an attorney general that’s above reproach, not under criminal indictment for securities fraud and under FBI investigation for bribery and corruption.”