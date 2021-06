TCU outdoor sports will return to 100 percent capacity for home sporting events per a release from athletic director Jeremiah Donati on Thursday evening. “We are very excited about returning to 100 percent capacity because we know what it means to our fan experience and in providing a great home field advantage for our student-athletes,” Donati said. “With this great news, we will continue to follow all health and safety protocols with enhanced cleaning and sanitizing to ensure everyone feels secure about attending the games. We have outstanding leadership at TCU and would not be in this position without the guidance of our Campus Readiness Task Force.”