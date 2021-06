I don't think I'd be lying if I said that we all hate mosquitoes. The biting, the buzzing, the swarming, the sneaking in the house and lying in wait for you to go to sleep. Okay, there may be some insect repellent manufacturers and entomologists who actually take some sort of pride being in the presence of these nasty little metamorphosing cooties. But I don't want to spend any time with them.