Oceanside- Missing Juvenile at Risk-Updated
UPDATE: The Missing juvenile has been found in Oceanside and reunited with her family. Thank you for your assistance. Oceanside CA— This morning, Wednesday, May 26, 2021 at 7am, Oceanside Police were called to 1200 Parkview Dr regarding a missing 12 year-old female. Breanna Sanchez is a white female, 5ft 3in, 100 pounds, brown hair, blue eyes. Sanchez was last seen at 1200 Parkview Dr at 11:30 last night. She was wearing a black t-shirt with “CHAMPION” written in red and white letters, black pajama pants with “cup of noodles” print.www.osidenews.com