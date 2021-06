Bend’s first food hall opens May 28th. The Grove, located in Northwest Crossing near Summit High School, has at least nine places to eat or drink, all in one place. “There’s ice cream, there’s coffee, there’s Italian, burgers, smoothie bowls, Thai food,” Packy Deenihan, Bend Brewing Co. president and co-owner said. “There’s a lot of things going on, so I think everybody in the family can find something to eat here.”