We must live a holy life

southalabamian.com
 7 days ago

“Lord, who shall abide in thy tabernacle? Who shall dwell in thy holy hill?” Psalm 15:1 This is the greatest question of man. Who will be able to live in the heavenly Mt. Zion or the city of God? What are the qualifications for abiding (to dwell there continually, not to visit or be a guest) in the New Jerusalem? […]

www.southalabamian.com
ReligionPratt Tribune

The Times that We Live In: As the world shifts, the people must repent

Rev 16:4 And the third angel poured out his vial upon the rivers and fountains of waters; and they became blood. Rivers mean flowing torrents and fountains here means from the porous parts and of water was not in the original text but was added later. Let see in the porous part of the earth there are water, oil and gas, and lava.it can be any of the things that it is talking about. Also in Rev 16:5-7it says “ And I heard the angel of the waters say, Thou art righteous, O Lord, which art, and wast, and shalt be, because thou hast judged thus. For they have shed the blood of saints and prophets, and thou hast given them blood to drink; for they are worthy. And I heard another out of the altar say, Even so, Lord God Almighty, true and righteous are thy judgments”. This is the third angel of the seven that speak in Rev. In chapter14:8 it says,”
Religionelizabethton.com

We must humble ourselves before God in repentance

Dear Rev. Graham: There is so much injustice in the world. Has it always been this way, and is it too late for us to experience another revival era? – W.I. Dear W.I.: Conditions in the early to mid-18th century find a parallel in society today. The lawlessness, the crime, the immorality that is a stench in the nostrils of God is hastening God’s judgment upon this land. The ills, divisions, troubles, and difficulties that beset our nation could be turned around if its people would humble themselves before God in repentance.
ReligionAdvocate Messenger

The way we live is our message

I was raised going to church like many of you and fell into the habit of thinking that an hour on Sunday was fulfilling my duty and earning points with God. What I did not understand until I grew older, was that going to church does make us a Christian, but we go because we are a Christian. It’s good to assemble with other believers to worship the Lord and receive His instructions about how to live because we love Him, not as an intelligent idea that somehow we can earn our way to heaven. I’ve been born again now for nearly 50 years and with God’s mercy, I’ve learned a few things along the way. When I become distracted and start thinking about worldly things or my selfish desires, it does not take very long for me to become spiritually lukewarm. How long does this take, a few weeks? No, it can happen in minutes. Sometimes I’m attacked with aggravations and conflicts or even certain television programs, movies, images, and worldly music can negatively influence my attitude and pull me away from focusing on Jesus rather quickly.
ReligionWacoTrib.com

Religion: When will we live again?

Last year I planted a rose bush in our garden, a knock-out rose that produces fragrant deep red blooms. Winter came, the flowers faded, and the leaves withered. The bush spent weeks buried beneath a bone-chilling snow in Colorado. When the snow melted, and winter began to lose its grip,...
ReligionThe Evening News

NANCY KENNEDY: Life is holy, because it’s God’s holiness

This morning I randomly decided that today would be a holy day, although I didn’t have a clue how I would pull it off. The early Puritans believed that holiness was found in the everydayness of life, from the warmth of the sun on one’s face to “the tender rain that causes me to think of the gospel showers that water my soul,” as it says in “The Valley of Vision,” a collection of Puritan prayers.
ReligionOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

We must stand with Israel

You are a chosen people. You are royal priests, a holy nation, God’s very own possession. As a result, you can show others the goodness of God, for he called you out of the darkness into his wonderful light. — 1 Peter 2:9 NLT. Peter is describing God’s special relationship...
ReligionThe Slidell Independent

How do we find our purpose in life?

That is a question few young people probably ever think about. I know I didn’t when I was in my 30s or 40s, and barely ever thought about it when I hit 50. But those of you reading this who are in your late 50s or older will know what I’m talking about when I say thinking about life gets very different once you get to that age.
Lewistown, PASentinel

How long must we wait?

How Long, Lord? When the fifth seal was opened in John’s vision in Revelation, he saw under the altar the souls of those who had been slain because of the word of God and the testimony they had maintained. He heard them call out in a loud voice, “How long, Sovereign Lord, holy and true, until you judge the inhabitants of the earth and avenge our blood?” Then each of them was given a white robe. They were told to wait a little longer, until the number of their fellow servants and brothers to be killed as they had been was complete.
Religionlifeteen.com

A Lived Faith – The Dignity of the Person

It’s a question I’m asked a lot. And while I imagine that the goodness of all of God’s creation is represented in heaven to some extent, my answer to this question is always the same:. I don’t know. But what I do know is that you are created in God’s...
JesusHanford Sentinel

Life Notes: Should we fear fear itself? Or should we fear not?

Most things in life have a healthy side and a destructive side. The same is true even for some seemingly always negative things. For example, fear. It’s something we tend to always see as a negative, because who wants to be afraid? Being afraid usually means you’re either in real danger of harm, or you’re plagued with anxiety over some perceived potential harm. Of course, this harm could be of the physical, emotional, or social variety. So many things can cause pain in this life, so it is naturally a negative thing to live in fear of them. Fear is destructive. And it can be used to manipulate, control, and destroy us – both by other people, and by the enemy of our souls. 2 Timothy 1:7 says “For God has not given us a spirit of fear, but of power and of love and of a sound mind.”
Gettysburg, PAGettysburg Times

Being remembered for a life well-lived

About a year ago, I shared the personal story of my Dad, who taught me about giving through the care, maintenance and replacement of a heavy-duty ladder shared by my family with others in my neighborhood — The Ladder: Quiet, Consistent Generosity, Gettysburg Times, 7/22/2020. In that column I explained how I came to learn that giving is not necessarily innate, but rather a learned behavior that relies on one generation teaching and inspiring the next.
ReligionPosted by
WOKV

Pope creates lay ministry to boost supply of faith teachers

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis on Tuesday formally created a new lay ministry to encourage greater participation of secular women and men in the teaching of the Catholic faith, especially in places where priests are in short supply. The new law creating the lay ministry of catechists officially recognizes...
SocietyAntiwar.com

The Art of Political Self-Sacrifice

Throughout history, various communities have wondered how to fight back against overwhelming force. Those in control are the masters of war and encourage physical opposition to themselves. They cannot be conquered by traditional physical nor democratic means. In such cases only the unexpected can upset meticulous planning. One strategy that...
MinoritiesLPGA

Live Your Life In Open Confidence

Alena Sharp is a 16-year LPGA Tour veteran and Olympic athlete from Canada. On this first day of Pride month, it’s great to reflect on how far we’ve come and how much things have changed for the better. For those of us in the gay community, Pride Month is about recognizing and celebrating where we were, where we are, how we got here, and where we are going.
Religionnewspotng.com

Pastor’s Wife Fights Dirty With Husband’s Side Chic During Service |Video

A viral video of a Nigerian pastor’s wife fighting dirty with her husband’s side chic, a deaconess daughter during church service has surfaced on social media. In the video that has become a growing sensation, the Pastor’s wife, who’s yet to be identified as at the filing of this report, was pictured fighting with her husband’s side chic while the church members watched in amazement in Umuahia.
Religionfides.org

ASIA/IRAQ - Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God"

2021-06-01 Chaldean Patriarch Sako: Pandemic is not a "punishment from God" 2021-04-14 Baghdad (Agenzia Fides) - The Covid 19 pandemic, which caused pain and fear throughout the human family, "is not a punishment from God, but the result of people's wrong behavior towards the environment and life and their desperate search for money, which feeds the proliferation of weapons and prepares new wars". This is what Cardinal Raphael Louis Sako, Patriarch of Babylon of the Chaldeans, said in the homily he delivered during the liturgical celebration he presided over on the evening of May 31st in the Church dedicated to Saint Paul in the al-Zaafraniya district of Baghdad at the end prayer marathon convened by Pope Francis during the month of May to call for the end of the pandemic.
Herscher, ILherscherpilot.com

An Obituary Befitting a Life Well Lived

In July of 2018, former Herscher resident, Mel Schriefer, came to the Pilot office to share a “few pictures”. Most were enlarged, well-preserved junior high and high school photos of his days as an athlete at Herscher. His family had moved to Herscher in 1939. Lettering in football, baseball and...