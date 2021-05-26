Conte is suddenly available for Tottenham Hotspur, can they back him
First things started with a rumor, which HotspurHQ was quick to jump on. Now the rumor is becoming a shout with the report from Fabrizio Romano that Antonio Conte is no longer coach at Inter Milan. With a rumor of a connection and now a report of availability, it seems the stars are aligning for Tottenham to make Antonio Conte coach. However, the real question is not so much if Tottenham can afford Conte, it is if they can afford to back him in the transfer market.hotspurhq.com